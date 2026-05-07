Fenerbahçe is heading into a decisive extraordinary elective general assembly on June 6-7, 2026, with former president Aziz Yıldırım re-entering the race and reshaping the political and sporting landscape of the club as rival candidates weigh their next moves.

Yıldırım, who led Fenerbahçe between 1998 and 2018, has formally declared his candidacy and called for unity among competing lists, setting the tone for a high-stakes election already marked by shifting alliances.

One of the early contenders, Barış Göktürk, has withdrawn from the race and publicly backed Yıldırım, a move widely interpreted as an attempt to consolidate support under a single leadership bloc.

In contrast, Hakan Safi has confirmed he will remain in the contest, keeping the race competitive.

Expected management list

Although official lists are not yet finalized, Turkish media reports suggest Yıldırım is assembling a familiar and loyal group of names from his previous tenure and recent elections.

Barış Göktürk is widely expected to take a senior executive role, potentially as vice president, following his withdrawal and endorsement.

Longtime associates are also reportedly in the frame, including Mahmut Uslu, Önder Fırat, and Nihat Özbağı.

Former basketball star and executive Ömer Onan is also linked to the prospective board, reflecting a continuation of Yıldırım’s multi-branch sporting structure approach.

Sporting structure

Unconfirmed reports in Turkish sports outlets suggest Yıldırım’s first priority, if elected, would be a structural overhaul at the Samandıra Can Bartu training facilities, with an emphasis on infrastructure and performance systems.

On the football side, speculation points to a possible return of Aykut Kocaman as head coach, a familiar figure from previous successful eras under Yıldırım.

Another frequently mentioned name is Hasan Çetinkaya, who could return in a key administrative or football director role, alongside assistant Baturalp Soydaş.

These developments remain unconfirmed and are based on media claims circulating ahead of the election period, a familiar pattern in Turkish football politics where negotiations and lists often shift rapidly.

Context and background

Yıldırım remains one of the most influential and polarizing figures in the club’s modern history, having overseen two decades in charge from 1998 to 2018, a period marked by multiple league titles, major infrastructure projects, and deep institutional change.

His return comes after a challenging 2025-26 season for Fenerbahçe, which included key derby setbacks and mounting pressure on sporting operations, prompting renewed debate over leadership direction within the club.