Over the years, Fenerbahçe have turned heads with the impressive young talents they have been able to attract and develop within the club and their current target is no exception, as they have their eyes set on 18-year-old left winger Başar Önal from Dutch second-tier side De Graafschap.

Rewinding the clock back to the beginning of the season, Fenerbahçe made a spectacular start to the Süper Lig following their acquisition of star players for their squad.

The Yellow Canaries, who had captivated their loyal supporters with their dazzling football up until the World Cup, relinquished their lead to their city rivals Galatasaray following the hiatus.

In their efforts to reclaim their former glory, they have been relentless in their pursuits in the winter transfer market.

Fenerbahçe have bolstered their left-wing by securing the signing of Samet Akaydın from Adana Demirspor and Jayden Oosterwolde from Parma.

The Yellow-Navy Blues have strengthened their ranks considerably with the addition of the highly rated 19-year-old Emre Demir, number 10 from Barcelona's youth rankings.

To ensure he receives the gametime, the team have loaned him to TFF 1st Lig side Samsunspor, where he is sure to gain the necessary experience and sharpness to reach his full potential.

Fenerbahçe have always managed to captivate onlookers with their astute transfer of high-potential young players, who have been seamlessly integrated into their ever-evolving infrastructure in recent years.

Take, for example, Arda Güler, the football sensation who, since his arrival, has taken Türkiye by storm, garnering himself the nickname "the Turkish Messi."

Fenerbahçe's Arda Güler in action during match against Adana Demirspor at the Ülker Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 2, 2023. (AA Photo)

In 2019, Güler was transferred from Gençlerbirliği's infrastructure to further his burgeoning career.

Güler, who was promoted to the Fenerbahçe first team two years later, has become the talk of the town and is even attracting the attention of Europe's elite.

Just like gold hidden deep in a mine, the Fenerbahçe U19 team contains a wealth of promising young talents who are tipped to one day take the bull by the horns and make a name for themselves.

Boasting names like Yiğit Efe Demir, Jin-ho Jo, Enes Şanlı, Bora Aydınlık and Ensar Brahic, it appears that Fenerbahçe's destiny is firmly in the hands of their up-and-coming star players.

Much is anticipated from Isak Vural and Tiago Çukur, both of whom are currently playing for other teams on loan.

The Yellow-Navy Blues have groomed not only native talents but also welcomed two young African stars born in 2005 to their youth ranks, making Fenerbahçe an even more vibrant and diverse club.

As part of the forward-thinking investment project that seeks to benefit the future, the Yellow Canaries have welcomed the addition of two Gambians, Cherno Alagie Jobe and Cherno Saho, to the academy ranks.

Returning to their present objective, Fenerbahçe are having a firm grip on promising youngsters, as evidenced by their pursuit of the Dutch Eerste Divisie standout Başar Önal, currently plying his trade with De Graafschap.

The prodigious young star, who was promoted to the first team last year, much like Fener's Güler, has been captivating spectators with their dazzling football displays.

According to Transfermarkt data, the prolific left winger, valued at an estimated 200,000 euros ($212,781), has notched 6 goals and 2 assists in just 27 games this season.

Attracting attention with his dazzling ball technique and electrifying speed, Başar has already donned the Crescent Star colors, showcasing his skill by scoring 1 goal on three occasions for the U19 National Team.

Başar Önal's contract with De Graafschap is set to expire in 2025.