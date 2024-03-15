Turkish Süper Lig giants Fenerbahçe have been drawn against Greek side Olympiacos for the UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinals.

Despite a narrow loss to Belgian league leaders Union Saint-Gilloise in the return leg of the round of 16, the Yellow Canaries advanced to the last eight with a superior goal difference, secured by their impressive 3-0 away win in the first leg.

The draw for the quarterfinals and semifinals of the third-tier European club competition took place in the Swiss city of Nyon.

Fenerbahçe, the only Turkish representative on the continental stage, will be tasked with raising the Crescent-Star flag high.

If the Yellow Canaries advance to the semifinals, they will meet the winner of the Aston Villa-Lille matchup.

The quarterfinal first legs are scheduled for April 11, with the return legs set for April 18.

The semifinals will take place on May 2 and 9, with the final scheduled for May 29 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The matchups are as follows:

QUARTERFINALS

Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. PAOK (Greece)

Olympiacos (Greece) vs. Fenerbahçe (Türkiye)

Aston Villa (England) vs. Lille (France)

Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) vs. Fiorentina (Italy)

SEMIFINALS

Aston Villa/Lille vs. Olympiacos/Fenerbahçe

Viktoria Plzen/Fiorentina vs. Club Brugge/PAOK

The grand finale will be played on May 29 at the AEK Arena.