Fenerbahçe presidential candidate Hakan Safi has promised a high-profile overhaul of the club, pledging to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Luis Suarez, expand the club's stadium and strengthen its financial independence if elected in this weekend's presidential vote.

Speaking to congress members at an event in Ankara, Safi outlined an ambitious vision for one of Türkiye's biggest clubs, insisting that Fenerbahçe's lengthy wait for a league title must come to an end.

"I am certain we will witness a festival of democracy this weekend," Safi said. "That is what suits Türkiye's biggest club."

Safi said he entered the presidential race without hesitation and driven solely by a desire to serve Fenerbahçe, regardless of who stood against him.

Throughout the campaign, he said, meetings with supporters reinforced the frustration felt across the fan base after years without a league championship.

"Everyone is hurting, and I share that pain," Safi said. "The supporters are right when they say enough is enough. We will not allow this championship drought to stretch into a 13th year."

Suarez tops transfer wishlist

The centerpiece of Safi's election platform is a promise to strengthen the squad immediately, beginning with the signing of Colombian striker Luis Suarez from Sporting Lisbon.

Safi revealed that he has been in regular contact with the 28-year-old forward and claimed the player has already expressed confidence about succeeding in Türkiye.

"I spoke to Luis Suarez every day," Safi said. "You know his goals, assists and playing time. He told me he wants to become the top scorer in the Turkish league."

According to Safi, negotiations included a performance-based bonus structure tied to goals, hat tricks, derby performances, domestic cup success and league titles.

"I wanted bonuses to start at 15 goals, but he asked for them to start at 20," Safi said. "That shows his confidence. Good matches are won with good players. People laughed when I said we needed world stars, but this is how you build a winning team."

More signings promised

Safi also pointed to the club's previous acquisition of winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu as proof that major deals can be completed despite financial restrictions.

He said innovative sponsorship and image-rights agreements helped make that transfer possible while remaining compliant with Turkish and UEFA regulations.

"When people said there was no room to make transfers, we found a way," Safi said. "We promised stars, and we will bring stars. Don't think this is the end. We are only getting started. There will be more surprises."

Fenerbahçe presidential candidate Hakan Safi speaks to congress members, Ankara, Türkiye, June 3, 2026. (AA Photo)

Stadium expansion plans

Beyond player recruitment, Safi unveiled plans for a major redevelopment of Fenerbahçe's stadium.

He said the club would begin work on expanding the venue immediately after securing the league title next season, increasing capacity to 64,500 seats while keeping the stadium at its historic location.

"We will grow our stadium where it was born," Safi said. "We will expand it on its current site."

Financial independence a key objective

Addressing concerns about the club's finances, Safi insisted Fenerbahçe has the resources necessary to compete at the highest level while reducing its dependence on wealthy individuals.

He said his administration would focus on professional financial management, new revenue streams and long-term sustainability.

Among the proposals discussed were the development of a Fenerbahçe real estate investment project and the possibility of taking additional club-affiliated companies public.

"Fenerbahçe does not have a resource problem," Safi said. "Our goal is to build a financial structure that allows the club to stand on its own and remain independent of individuals."

Safi hits back at criticism

Safi also addressed personal attacks he says he has faced during the campaign.

While praising former president Aziz Yıldırım for his contributions to the club, he said misinformation and insults directed at him had crossed a line.

"We remained silent when people called us liars and said we couldn't deliver," Safi said. "We stayed silent through misinformation campaigns. But everything has a limit."

The presidential candidate then turned his attention directly to rival Aziz Yıldırım, questioning what he described as inconsistencies in Yıldırım's recent public statements about returning to club leadership.

Safi noted that Yıldırım previously suggested he had little chance of returning to an active role at Fenerbahçe before ultimately deciding to run again.

He also rejected claims that the transfer of Aktürkoğlu resulted in disciplinary sanctions against the club, arguing that any penalties were related to spending limits rather than transfer irregularities.