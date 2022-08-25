While Fenerbahçe advanced to the group stage of the UEFA Europa League after beating Austria Wien 4-1 on Thursday, Medipol Başakşehir reached the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League after beating Belgian club Royal Antwerp 3-1 the same day.

The Yellow Canaries passed the playoff round with a 6-1 aggregate after they won the first leg 2-0 in Austria on Aug. 18.

Ismail Yüksek of Fenerbahçe drew first blood in the 12th minute at Ülker Stadium, followed by Irfan Can Kahveci, who scored the second goal for the Yellow Canaries in minute 44.

Just two minutes later, Marvin da Graca of Austria Wien responded in kind, before the first half ended.

Kahveci netted another one for the hosts in the 70th minute, with Mert Hakan Yandaş then making it 4-1 in the 79th minute, just two minutes after entering the game.

Başakşehir passed the playoff round with a 4-2 aggregate as the first game ended in a 1-1 draw in Istanbul.

Başakşehir got an early lead with Berkay Özcan's goal in the eighth minute at Bosuilstadion at Deurne, Belgium.

In the second half, Antwerp equalized the score with a penalty kick from Michael Frey in minute 56. But just two minutes later, Stefano Okaka brought the lead back to the Istanbul club.

Danijel Aleksic relieved Başakşehir fans as he scored the third goal for the Turkish club in the 83rd minute.

Sivasspor to join UEFA Conference League group stage

Another Turkish contender, Sivasspor, lost to Swedish club Malmo 0-2 and was eliminated by the team with a 1-5 aggregate in the UEFA Europa League playoffs on Thursday.

Veljko Birmancevic in the minute 76 and Isaac Kiese Thelin in minute 88 scored the winning goals for the Swedish club at the New Sivas 4 Eylül Stadium.

The central Turkish club will continue its European journey with the UEFA Conference League group stages.

The UEFA Europa League and Conference League group draws will be held on Friday in Istanbul.