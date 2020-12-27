Three Fenerbahçe players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Süper Lig powerhouse announced Saturday.

"Three of our players have tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine round of tests carried out on our players and staff at the football team," the Istanbul side wrote in a statement.

"The treatment and isolation process for the infected players are already underway."

The club did not disclose the names of the infected players, as all Süper Lig clubs do due to privacy concerns.

The news of infections came during a weekend when Fenerbahçe had no matches scheduled due to the odd number of teams in the Süper Lig.

Since the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) decided to temporarily suspend relegations due to the coronavirus interruption, the Süper Lig swelled to a 21-team roster and one team is left out of matchdays every week due to the odd number.