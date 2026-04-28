Fenerbahçe on Monday dismissed coach Domenico Tedesco on Monday, a day after a damaging loss to title rivals Galatasaray at Istanbul derby.

Former Belgium boss Tedesco took over from Jose Mourinho in September but has failed to see out the season.

A 3-0 loss at Galatasaray on Sunday all but ended Fenerbahçe’s hopes of winning a first Super Lig title since 2014, leaving them seven points behind their city rivals with three matches remaining this term.

The bad-tempered match saw Fenerbahçe midfielder Talisca miss a first-half penalty with the game goalless, while goalkeeper Ederson was sent off in the second period.

Fenerbahçe said in a statement that sporting director Devin Özek and football coordinator Berke Çelebi had also been fired, with assistant coach Zeki Murat Gole to replace Tedesco until the end of the campaign.