Fenerbahçe's bid to reach the UEFA Champions League league phase for the first time resumes Wednesday when the Turkish giants host Austria's Sturm Graz in the first leg of their third qualifying round at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, looking to build a home advantage before next week's decisive return leg.

After edging Polish side Gornik Zabrze 2-1 on aggregate in the previous round, Fenerbahçe are now two ties away from ending one of the club's longest European absences.

Sturm Graz arrive in Istanbul full of confidence after cruising past Scottish club Hearts 6-0 over two legs.

For Fenerbahçe, returning to Europe's biggest club competition has become an annual objective that has repeatedly fallen short.

The Istanbul club have not appeared in the Champions League proper since the 2008-09 season, while their wait for another Turkish Super Lig title stretches back to 2013-14 after finishing runners-up for a fifth straight campaign last season, four times behind fierce rival Galatasaray.

New head coach Ismail Kartal has returned for another spell in charge with the responsibility of restoring both domestic and European success.

He began his latest tenure positively, guiding Fenerbahçe past Gornik Zabrze with a 1-0 home victory before securing qualification through a 1-1 draw in Poland.

The club will hope Kartal succeeds where recent managers fell short. Fenerbahçe were eliminated in the Champions League qualifying playoffs last season and now see this campaign as another opportunity to finally break back into Europe's elite competition.

Home form offers additional encouragement. The Yellow Canaries are unbeaten in their last eight competitive matches at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, winning five and drawing three. Their last defeat at the venue, however, came in European competition, a heavy 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the Europa League knockout playoff round, providing another reminder of the fine margins on the continental stage.

Familiar opponents return

Wednesday's meeting marks the third competitive encounter between Fenerbahçe and Sturm Graz.

Their previous meetings came in the third qualifying round of the 2017 Europa League. Fenerbahçe won the first leg in Austria 2-1 before securing progression with a 1-1 draw in Istanbul to advance 3-2 on aggregate.

Sturm Graz also have considerable experience against Turkish opposition.

Besides those two matches with Fenerbahçe, the Austrian side faced Galatasaray four times in European competition, defeating the Turkish champions 3-0 at home during the 2000-01 Champions League group stage before drawing 2-2 in Istanbul.

The clubs met again in the 2009-10 Europa League group stage, drawing 1-1 in Istanbul before Sturm Graz claimed a 1-0 home victory.

Wednesday's match will be Sturm Graz's seventh competitive fixture against Turkish opposition.

Austrian champions arrive in strong form

Sturm Graz reached the Champions League proper as recently as the 2024-25 season but were unable to progress beyond last season's Europa League league phase.

Fabio Ingolitsch's side have made an impressive start to this year's European campaign, overwhelming Hearts with a 4-0 victory at home before completing the job with a 2-0 win in Edinburgh.

Although their momentum slowed slightly after opening the Austrian Bundesliga season with a 1-1 draw against WSG Tirol, Sturm Graz remain unbeaten in four competitive matches this season, recording three wins and one draw.

The visitors will also take confidence from their previous performance in Istanbul, where they earned a draw against Fenerbahçe despite ultimately losing the tie on aggregate.

Milestone night for Fenerbahçe

The match will be Fenerbahçe's 303rd appearance in European competition.

In their previous 302 continental matches, the Turkish club have recorded 119 wins, 66 draws and 117 defeats, scoring 411 goals while conceding 424.

It will also be their 45th Champions League qualifying match. Fenerbahçe have won 16, drawn 14 and lost 14 of their previous 44 qualifiers, scoring 64 goals and conceding 51.

Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca has carried Fenerbahçe's attacking threat in the opening weeks of the season.

The 32-year-old scored the only goal from a free kick in the home win over Gornik Zabrze before converting a penalty in the second leg, giving him both of Fenerbahçe's goals in their two competitive matches this season.

Kartal will assess the fitness of Talisca and defender Nelson Semedo after both picked up minor knocks in Poland.

Summer signing Mason Greenwood is pushing for his first start after appearing as a substitute in both matches against Gornik, while World Cup winner N'Golo Kante is available again after returning to full training following an extended offseason break.

Kosovo striker Vedat Muriqi could make his long-awaited return after rejoining Fenerbahçe six years after leaving the club. A muscle injury kept him out of both matches against Gornik Zabrze, but the experienced forward has resumed training and is expected to feature against Sturm Graz.

If Muriqi plays, it will mark his first competitive appearance for Fenerbahçe since July 19, 2020, when he featured against Besiktas before departing the club.

Sturm Graz continue to deal with several injury concerns. Amady Camara remains sidelined with a thigh problem, while Luca Weinhandl, Otar Kiteishvili and Nelson Weiper also miss out after sitting out the Austrian Bundesliga opener.

Forward Szymon Wlodarczyk boosted his chances of starting after scoring against WSG Tirol, while defender Jeyland Mitchell is expected to return to the starting lineup after being rested at the weekend.