As the Jan. 13 transfer window approaches, teams are ramping up their efforts to bolster their rosters.

Leading the charge, Fenerbahçe have reportedly sealed a deal for Brazilian star Anderson Talisca, setting the tone for a high-stakes title race.

According to Sabah newspaper, Fenerbahçe, which began the season with championship ambitions, has landed its first marquee signing of the winter.

The Istanbul giants reached agreements with both Talisca and his club, finalizing the terms of an impactful move.

Loan deal with big payoff

Fenerbahçe will acquire Talisca on a loan deal that includes a purchase option.

The club has committed to covering half of the midfielder’s hefty 12 million euros ($12.5 million) salary during his loan spell.

Should the transfer prove successful, Fenerbahçe can secure the player permanently for an additional 5 million euros.

The transfer speculation gained momentum recently when Talisca followed Fenerbahçe's Brazilian players Fred and Rodrigo Becao on social media, fueling rumors of an impending move.

With this addition, Fenerbahçe aims to solidify its squad and maintain its strong push for domestic and European success.