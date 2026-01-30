Fenerbahçe will face English Premier League side Nottingham Forest in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 knockout phase playoff round after Friday’s draw at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The tie pairs two historic clubs at different points of their European journeys under the competition’s revamped 36-team league format, which concluded this week.

Only the top eight sides advanced directly to the round of 16, while teams finishing ninth through 24th were sent into a two-legged playoff to keep their continental hopes alive.

Fenerbahçe squeezed into the playoffs after finishing 19th in the league phase with 12 points from eight matches.

The Turkish side posted three wins, three draws and two defeats, scoring 10 goals and finishing with a +3 goal difference.

Their place was sealed by a tense 1-1 draw away to FCSB on the final matchday on Jan. 29, enough to progress, but not enough to avoid the unseeded side of the draw.

Nottingham Forest, back on the European stage after decades away, delivered a far steadier campaign.

Turkish former football player and UEFA Europa League ambassador Ilhan Mansız holds up the slip of Nottingham Forest, during the 2025-2026 UEFA Europa League knockout phase play-off draw at the House of European Football, Nyon, Jan. 30, 2026. (AFP Photo)

They finished 13th with 14 points and a healthy goal difference, capped by an emphatic 4-0 home win over Ferencvaros on the final league night.

That result ensured Forest were seeded, giving them the advantage of hosting the second leg.

The first leg will be played in Istanbul on Thursday, Feb. 19, with Fenerbahçe hosting at Chobani Stadium.

The return leg follows a week later on Feb. 26 at the City Ground in Nottingham. Kickoff times will be confirmed by UEFA, with the aggregate winner advancing to the round of 16 draw on Feb. 27.

The matchup carries weight on both sides.

Fenerbahçe, one of Türkiye’s most decorated clubs, will look to turn home advantage into momentum before travelling to England, where European ties are often decided on fine margins.

Turkish former football player and UEFA Europa League ambassador Ilhan Mansız holds up the slip of Fenerbahçe (TUR) during the 2025-2026 UEFA Europa League knockout phase play-off draw at the House of European Football, Nyon, Jan. 30, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Forest, managed by Sean Dyche, will lean on their physical edge and league-phase consistency as they aim to close the tie on home soil.

Forest’s pedigree, European Cup winners in 1979 and 1980, adds historical bite, while Fenerbahçe have recent Europa League pedigree of their own, including multiple deep runs over the past two decades.

Beyond progression, the stakes carry added resonance for the Turkish club. The Europa League final will be played on May 20, 2026, at Beşiktaş Stadium in Istanbul, a destination that remains just six matches away.