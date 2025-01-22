Turkish Süper Lig powerhouse Fenerbahçe agreed on a deal Tuesday to sign Brazilian center back Diego Carlos from Aston Villa.

The 31-year-old, who joined Villa from Sevilla in 2022, arrived in Istanbul on Wednesday for a medical and to discuss personal terms.

Carlos has not been involved in the last five matches for Villa and the news of his impending exit was announced by the Yellow Canaries while Villa were in Champions League action against Monaco.

"Our club has reached an agreement in principle with the club for the transfer of Diego Carlos, who plays for Aston Villa,” Fenerbahçe said in a statement on X.

"The Brazilian player has been invited to Istanbul for health checks and to further the transfer negotiations."

Barring any hitches in the next few days, Carlos will join Jose Mourinho’s side in their push for the Turkish league title.

He played 58 times for the Premier League outfit and scored one goal.