Turkish Süper Lig runner-up Fenerbahçe signed Tuesday Lincoln Henrique from Portugal's top-tier side Santa Clara, the Istanbul-based club confirmed on its website.

The Yellow Canaries signed the 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder on a four-year deal, as they look to rebuild the squad under new coach Jorge Jesus.

In a social media post, the Turkish club welcomed Henrique to the “family” and said it hopes to have a lot of victories and championships with the midfielder.

This will be Henrique's second Süper Lig stint. He played for Turkish club Caykur Rizespor between 2017 and 2018, before moving to the Brazilian club Gremio in 2019, and later joining Santa Clara.

He scored nine goals and made 23 assists in 109 games for the Portuguese team.