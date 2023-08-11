Fenerbahçe on Thursday comfortably slammed Slovenian side Maribor 3-1 in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League's third qualifying round at the iconic Ülker Stadium in Istanbul.

The first half showcased Fenerbahçe's relentless drive to break the deadlock, with star players Edin Dzeko, Miha Zajc and Ismail Yüksek orchestrating opportunities that danced around the net but remained elusive.

Despite their artful maneuvers, the scoreboard remained unchanged as the teams retreated to the locker rooms at halftime, deadlocked in a 0-0 draw.

With the second half came a burst of energy that ignited Fenerbahçe's offensive prowess.

In the 58th minute, the stage was set for Rodrigo Becao to break the deadlock, as he sent the ball soaring into the net, putting the hosts ahead by one.

This pivotal moment was merely the prelude to the unfolding spectacle.

Riding the waves of their newfound momentum, Fenerbahçe's intensity remained unwavering.

In the 62nd minute, Irfan Can Kahveci slotted the ball into the goal and extending the Yellow Canaries' lead.

But Maribor was not one to be counted out. A swift response in the 72nd minute saw Mark Strajnar's precision finding the mark, closing the gap and breathing new life into the contest at 2-1.

As the clock ticked toward the climactic conclusion, Dusan Tadic took center stage in the 90-plus-3rd minute.

With nerves of steel, he coolly converted a penalty into a resounding goal, sealing Fenerbahçe's triumph with a triumphant 3-1 victory.

The pulsating drama on the pitch now paves the way for an equally anticipated rematch, slated for next Thursday.

All eyes will be on this decisive showdown as the teams vie for a berth in the playoff round.

Fenerbahçe's Turkish sensation, Irfan Can Kahveci, added to his ever-growing legend by notching his 12th goal in the yellow-navy colors.

He has been a consistent force since the latter half of the 2020-2021 season, netting eight goals in the league, three in the UEFA Europa League and a decisive one in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

A watchful eye from the sidelines was none other than the national team's gaffer, Stefan Kuntz, who witnessed the unfolding drama firsthand.

The tactician at the helm, Ismail Kartal, lauded his team's strategic brilliance in a post-match press conference.

Hailing the control wrested through in-game moves, he expressed satisfaction in the execution of their game plan.

Kartal acknowledged the initial challenges faced against quite a solid opposition.

He reflected on the initial struggle to imprint their desired style on the field.

"Today, we took control of the game with a strategic move," Kartal said.

Kartal's admiration extended beyond the pitch, as he reached out to the passionate fans in the stands.

Amid occasional negative murmurs, he championed unity, urging fans to embrace every player and unite behind the team's pursuit of glory.

As the focus shifts to the looming rematch, Kartal's strategic acumen will undoubtedly play a pivotal role.

Mindful of the importance of every player, he stressed the indispensability of each squad member across multiple competitions.

In the ever-evolving world of transfers, Kartal revealed that the search for talent continues, alluding to ongoing efforts that could shape Fenerbahçe's future.

However, as speculation swirled around the potential acquisition of Fred, Kartal exercised caution, stressing that the final word would come only with the signature on the dotted line.