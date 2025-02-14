Istanbul giants Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray took center stage in the UEFA Europa League playoffs on Thursday, but their fortunes could not have been more different.

While Fenerbahçe crushed Anderlecht 3-0 to seize control of the tie, Galatasaray suffered a humbling 4-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar, leaving their European hopes hanging by a thread.

Fenerbahçe in command

Fenerbahçe wasted no time asserting dominance at Ülker Stadium, securing a commanding first-leg advantage against Belgian side Anderlecht.

The Yellow Canaries struck early, with Dusan Tadic breaking the deadlock in the 11th minute.

Though they sat back after taking the lead, they remained defensively solid, denying Anderlecht any clear chances.

The hosts doubled their lead just before halftime, with Edin Dzeko capitalizing on a swift counterattack in the 42nd minute.

Fenerbahçe resumed their attacking intent in the second half, and Youssef En-Nesyri put the game to bed in the 57th minute with a precise finish.

Yusuf Akçiçek came close to adding a fourth just two minutes later, only to see his effort crash off the post. The second leg is set for February 20 in Belgium, with Fenerbahçe firmly in control.

Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri extended his red-hot form with yet another goal.

Having netted 14 times in his last 11 outings, he missed the previous league match due to suspension but returned to score his fifth goal in European competition this season.

With 13 goals in the Super Lig and three in the domestic cup, En-Nesyri has been Fenerbahçe’s most consistent attacking threat.

Veteran forward Edin Dzeko showcased his European pedigree, notching his seventh goal in continental play this season.

The 38-year-old, who has already netted 12 league goals, previously found the back of the net in UEFA Champions League qualifiers and the Europa League group stage against Slavia Prague and Midtjylland.

Serbian playmaker Dusan Tadic continued to be a pivotal figure, registering his 10th goal of the season across all competitions.

The 36-year-old, who has contributed eight goals and 10 assists in the league, now has goals against Twente and Anderlecht in European play.

Galatasaray’s Dutch nightmare

Galatasaray’s Europa League aspirations took a massive hit after a bruising 4-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands.

The Lions were on the back foot early, conceding a stunning free-kick goal from Sven Mijnans in the 10th minute.

Galatasaray's Alvaro Morata looks on during the UEFA Europa League playoff match between AZ Alkmaar and Galatasaray, Alkmaar, Netherlands, Feb. 13, 2025. (EPA Photo)

Despite briefly equalizing through Roland Sallai’s well-placed finish in the 20th minute, the Turkish champions never settled into the game.

AZ Alkmaar regained the lead through Troy Parrott’s 37th-minute penalty, and things unraveled further for Galatasaray after Kaan Ayhan was sent off in the 51st minute.

Down to 10 men, they struggled to contain the Dutch side, conceding twice more to Jordy Clasie in the 57th minute and David Moller Wolfe in the 66th.

The return leg at Nef Stadium on Feb. 20 will require a monumental turnaround, with Galatasaray needing at least a three-goal victory to force extra time.

Kaan Ayhan’s red card proved to be the turning point.

Already on a booking from the 11th minute, he received a second yellow in the 51st, leaving his team undermanned for the final 40 minutes.

As a result, he will be suspended for the second leg.

Hungarian midfielder Roland Sallai marked his first European appearance for Galatasaray with a goal.

Having joined after the UEFA squad submission deadline earlier in the season, he had been unable to play in previous continental matches.

Now, with a goal in both domestic and European play, he looks set to play a bigger role moving forward.

Buruk’s tacts fall short

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk made tactical shifts mid-match, adjusting his backline after struggles containing Alkmaar’s left-side attacks.

He initially pushed Berkan Kutlu into midfield and dropped Ayhan into defense, then switched to a four-man backline in the second half. However, Ayhan’s dismissal rendered these changes ineffective.

Bardakcı's heroics in vain

Defender Abdülkadir Bardakcı produced two goal-saving interventions but couldn't prevent the rout. In the 19th minute, he made a last-ditch tackle to deny Ernest Poku after the winger had rounded goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

Later, in the 35th minute, Bardakcı cleared another shot off the line.

Galatasaray have now gone six away games without a win in European competition.

Their last victory on the road came in the Europa League’s group stage, but since then, they have suffered defeats to Young Boys, Ajax, and now Alkmaar, alongside draws against RFS, AZ Alkmaar (group stage), and Malmo.