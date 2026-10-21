Fenerbahçe blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Slavia Prague on Tuesday, conceding a 90th-minute equalizer at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Istanbul to remain without a win after three matches in the UEFA Champions League league phase.

The Turkish side made a blistering start, with Oğuz Aydın opening the scoring in the fourth minute before Mason Greenwood doubled the advantage seven minutes later. However, a defensive error allowed Slavia captain Lukas Provod to pull one back in the 15th minute, setting up a tense finish that ultimately ended in frustration for the hosts.

Fenerbahçe, seeking a response after a 6-0 defeat away to Aston Villa in their previous European outing, appeared to have put themselves in a commanding position early on.

Aydın collected the ball on the right, cut inside and curled a left-footed shot from outside the penalty area into the top left corner. Slavia goalkeeper Jakub Markovic got a hand to the effort but could not prevent it from finding the net.

The hosts struck again in the 11th minute when Nelson Semedo picked out Greenwood near the edge of the box. The English forward controlled the pass before firing a powerful shot from inside the area to make it 2-0.

Slavia responded almost immediately, capitalizing on a costly mistake by Matteo Guendouzi. After receiving a goal kick from Ederson, the French midfielder misplaced his pass straight to Provod, who broke forward and calmly beat the Brazilian goalkeeper to reduce the deficit.

Fenerbahçe continued to threaten before halftime. Guendouzi fired narrowly wide in the 28th minute, while Aydın struck the side netting nine minutes later. Vedat Muriqi also came close just before the break, controlling Archie Brown's cross at the far post before forcing Markovic into a save from a tight angle.

The hosts went into halftime with a 2-1 lead but failed to restore their two-goal cushion after the restart.

Fenerbahçe introduced Romelu Lukaku and Dorgeles Nene in the 63rd minute, and the substitutes nearly combined for an immediate breakthrough. Lukaku won possession high up the pitch and crossed for Nene, whose powerful effort was kept out by a diving save from Markovič.

Slavia gradually increased the pressure as the match entered its final stages. Ederson denied Ayaosi in the 80th minute before Lukaku fired over from a tight angle two minutes later. Slavia defender David Zima also tested the goalkeeper with a long-range effort as the visitors pushed for an equalizer.

Their persistence paid off in the 90th minute. Ayaosi found space on the right and delivered a dangerous cross into the penalty area, where substitute Pavel Kacor, introduced just five minutes earlier, poked the ball into the net to rescue a point for the Czech side.

The result left Fenerbahçe with two points from three matches, having also drawn 1-1 with Roma at home before their heavy defeat to Aston Villa. The Turkish club have conceded in all three Champions League outings and will host English side Liverpool on Nov. 4 in their next league-phase fixture.

Slavia Prague, meanwhile, claimed their first point of the campaign after recovering from an early two-goal deficit.

Kartal faces fan backlash

Fenerbahçe supporters turned on coach İsmail Kartal after the final whistle, chanting for him to resign as frustration mounted over the team's failure to hold on to its lead.

The chants continued after the match, putting further pressure on Kartal following the disappointing European result.

Asked about the supporters' reaction at his post-match news conference, Kartal acknowledged the disappointment but insisted that the team could repair its relationship with the fans through results.

"These things happen in football. Today, they chanted 'resign.' I'm upset. I wish I hadn't experienced something like this, but it happened," Kartal said. "We have a very important match ahead of us. There's a derby. We'll win, then win again, and make peace with our fans."

Greenwood extends scoring run

Greenwood scored his seventh goal of the season in all competitions with his first-half strike against Slavia Prague. The 25-year-old English forward has also recorded four assists, underlining his contribution to Fenerbahçe's attack.

Aydın, meanwhile, scored his first Champions League goal in his third appearance in the competition. The 25-year-old winger started the match but was replaced by Nene in the 63rd minute. He has also contributed two goals and an assist in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Ake suffers injury

Fenerbahçe defender Nathan Ake was forced off in the 19th minute after sustaining an injury. Kojo Peprah Oppong replaced the 31-year-old two minutes later.

The extent of Ake's injury was expected to become clearer after an MRI scan scheduled for Wednesday.