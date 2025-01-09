Fenerbahçe's record-signing Youssef En-Nesyri has been the talk of the Süper Lig, and his latest heroics against Hatayspor – netting a crucial brace – have only solidified his status as a key player.

However, the Moroccan forward's standout performances have caught the attention of Saudi Arabian powerhouse Al-Nassr, who presented a massive 35 million euro ($36 million) offer to secure his services in the January transfer window.

Despite the tempting bid, the Yellow Canaries remain resolute.

The Istanbulites, sitting second in the Süper Lig with 39 points, has ambitious goals for the season, both domestically and in Europe.

Club officials believe En-Nesyri is vital to their championship push and European campaign, prompting them to reject the offer outright and shelve any discussions of a transfer.

En-Nesyri, who joined Fenerbahçe at the start of the season for a record 19.5 million euro fee, has quickly become a fan favorite.

The 27-year-old striker has tallied 11 goals and 3 assists in 25 appearances across all competitions.

His ability to deliver in critical moments, including his recent streak of five goals in three games, underscores his importance to the squad.

While Al-Nassr's financial might could have swayed many, En-Nesyri's commitment to Fenerbahçe appears unwavering.

The striker has expressed his desire to remain in Istanbul and contribute to the club's title aspirations.

Club management echoed this sentiment, with sources confirming their intent to retain the Moroccan international, citing his recent performances and leadership on the pitch as invaluable assets.

In a recent interview, En-Nesyri shared his enthusiasm for playing under manager Jose Mourinho. "He’s a great coach, and I’ve learned so much here. Before I came, he told me about the club's stature and the beauty of this city. I’m here to help him and Fenerbahçe achieve great things," he said.