Fenerbahçe's players made significant contributions to their national teams during the recent international break, showcasing impressive performances that caught the eye of fans and pundits alike.

Despite not getting enough playing time in the league this season, Irfan Can Kahveci earned applause for his impact with the Turkish national team.

He entered the fray in the 63rd minute against Montenegro, scoring a vital goal just six minutes later to secure a 1-0 victory.

In the subsequent match against Iceland, he started as part of the first 11, equalizing with a stunning strike in the 62nd minute.

Mert Müldür also made his mark, starting in Türkiye's win over Montenegro, while Samet Akaydın featured in the dying moments of the match against Iceland.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Szymanski represented Poland, Edin Dzeko led Bosnia-Herzegovina, Youssef En-Nesyri and Sofyan Amrabat starred for Morocco, and Dominik Livakovic donned the Croatian jersey in critical encounters.

Moroccan duo

Morocco continued their strong showing in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, defeating the Central African Republic in both matches held on Oct. 12 and 15.

Sofyan Amrabat played the full 90 minutes in both games, while Youssef En-Nesyri had a notable outing.

After starting the first match on the bench, he netted a penalty in the 50th minute of the second match, contributing to Morocco's commanding 4-0 victory.

Dzeko's efforts

In UEFA Nations League A Group 3, Bosnia-Herzegovina hosted Germany but fell short despite a valiant effort.

After conceding two goals from Deniz Undav, captain Edin Dzeko found the back of the net in the 70th minute, but it wasn't enough to change the outcome, with the match ending 2-1 in favor of Germany.

Szymanski, Livakovic

In a thrilling encounter at Stadion Narodowy, Poland and Croatia played to a 3-3 draw.

Fenerbahçe teammates Sebastian Szymanski and Dominik Livakovic both started for their respective sides.

Szymanski delivered a memorable performance, scoring a brilliant long-range goal in the 68th minute.

However, the match took a turn for the worse for Croatia when Livakovic received a straight red card for a foul on Robert Lewandowski in the 76th minute, leaving his team to finish the match a man down.