Fenerbahçe flexed their firepower in the Turkish Cup Tuesday, sinking five unanswered goals past Erzurumspor to reach six points in Group B after two matches.

Goals from the new signing Anderson Talisca, Cenk Tosun, Mert Hakan Yandaş, and a Youssef En-Nesyri brace sealed the deal as Jose Mourinho's squad maintained a flawless defensive record in the competition.

Having dispatched Kasımpaşa 3-0 in their opener, the Yellow Canaries now turn their focus to a Feb. 26 showdown against Gaziantep, where a win could guarantee their progression.

Erzurumspor, meanwhile, remain winless and without a point.

'Six points may not be enough'

Despite the emphatic victory, Mourinho remained cautious about qualification.

"We took both matches seriously, and I’m pleased with how my players used their minutes. But I don’t think six points will necessarily be enough to advance," he told reporters.

The Portuguese tactician, who rotated his squad in the group stage, defended his selection decisions. "The difficulty level wasn’t the highest, but we approached it professionally. Every player who stepped in delivered. That’s how we build a strong squad."

European roster uncertainty

The Special One also addressed questions about his European squad selection, particularly concerning injured players and foreign player limitations.

"We have 15 foreign players but can only register 14. Diego’s injury status is crucial – if it’s serious, he won’t be on the list. Mimovic, however, isn’t in my plans for any squad list," he said.

He further commented on the club's current situation, citing Allan Saint-Maximin’s potential Napoli move as an example. "It was a tricky situation involving three clubs. In the end, we kept 15 foreign players, which forces difficult decisions."

Fenerbahçe’s lineup has been fluid under Mourinho, and he reiterated his trust in the entire squad.

"If I always play the same XI, you’d ask about those left out. A strong manager must trust his squad. We compete in three tournaments, which means constant rotation."

He pointed out recent defensive changes: "Today, Çağlar and Djiku started after missing the last league match. I call it fresh legs, fresh energy. Every player must know how we press and build our game."

The coach also confirmed that Mert Müldür and Dominik Livakovic will miss the next fixture due to injuries.

Talisca opens account

Anderson Talisca marked his first goal in Fenerbahçe colors, finding the net in the 33rd minute off a Mert Hakan Yandaş assist.

The Brazilian, who debuted against Rizespor in the league, started his first cup match and made an immediate impact.

The 31-year-old forward was subbed off in the 61st minute for Oğuz Aydın but left his mark on a dominant performance that puts Fenerbahçe in pole position for knockout-stage qualification.