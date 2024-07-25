Fenerbahçe has made history with their latest signing, Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who is joining the Turkish giants on a five-year deal.

Announced Thursday by the club, this move marks the largest transfer ever in Turkish Süper Lig history, with Fenerbahçe shelling out 19.5 million euros ($21.2 million) over the next four years for the 27-year-old forward.

"Welcome to Fenerbahçe, Youssef En-Nesyri," the Istanbul-based club announced on X, celebrating their first major acquisition since Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho took the helm in early June.

En-Nesyri, who has dazzled for Morocco with 20 goals in 73 appearances, leaves Sevilla after a successful four-year stint.

During his time at the Andalusian club, he scored 73 goals in 196 appearances and played a pivotal role in Sevilla's Europa League triumphs in 2020 and 2023.

His memorable header against Portugal was instrumental in Morocco's historic run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals.

At Fenerbahçe, En-Nesyri will partner with seasoned Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko in a bid to end the club's nine-year title drought.

Last season, Fenerbahçe finished as runners-up in the Super Lig, trailing their arch-rivals Galatasaray.

Fenerbahçe confirmed the transfer through the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), detailing that the 19.5 million euro fee will be paid in eight installments over four years.

This deal surpasses Galatasaray's previous record transfer of Mario Jardel for 17 million euros in 2000.

The club's statement read: "Our club has reached an agreement with Youssef En-Nesyri and Sevilla FC for his transfer. The Moroccan striker has committed to Fenerbahçe for five years. We extend a warm welcome to Youssef En-Nesyri and wish him great success and many championships with our crest."