Fenerbahçe were stunned by Rangers on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie as the Scottish club beat Jose Mourinho's side 3-1 in Istanbul.

Czech forward Vaclav Cerny scored twice and Cyriel Dessers had a goal and an assist for Rangers. Dessers gave them a dream start putting them ahead six minutes into the game.

Substitute Alexander Djiku equalized in the 30th off a corner kick after half an hour. Djiku came on early to replace injured Çağlar Söyüncü in the 16th.

Cerny restored a one-goal advantage for the Rangers late in the first half from a tight angle on a counter with Dessers setting him up.

Dessers had two goals ruled out for offside in the second half before Cerny wrapped up the win nine minutes from time.

A spot in the Europa League quarterfinals will be on the line at Ibrox Stadium in the second leg next Thursday.

Ahead of the match at Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium, a Rangers fan died in Istanbul in a road traffic accident overnight.

"The immediate thoughts of everyone at the club are with their family and friends at this incredibly difficult time," it said in a statement. "We are remaining in constant contact with both the Turkish and British authorities over this tragic incident."

Fenerbahçe called the news "heartbreaking" and offered its condolences.

"Our heartfelt sympathies and condolences go out to his family, Rangers FC, and their community," the team said in a statement.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Manchester United settled for a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad, while Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 1-0 loss away to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

United had the only real chance of the first half against Sociedad when Bruno Fernandes had a goalbound shot blocked and Zirkzee's follow-up effort was saved.

Alejandro Garnacho hit a shot into the side netting but 12 minutes into the second half he pulled a pass back to the unmarked Zirkzee on the edge of the area and the Dutch forward drove a first-time shot past keeper Alex Remiro.

Sociedad pushed for an equaliser with Brais Mendez bending a shot just wide of the post and they were awarded a penalty for a handball by Fernandes which Mikel Oyarzabal converted to level the tie with 20 minutes remaining.

As the hosts grew in confidence, Mendez forced United keeper Andre Onana into a fine save and substitute Orri Oskarsson put a close-range effort wide but United hung on to remain the only unbeaten side in the competition this season.

The Europa League could be a way for Ruben Amorim's side to finish the season with a trophy after crashing out of the FA Cup on Sunday.

"I felt until the penalty we had control of the game and then I think the penalty changed a little bit the momentum," Amorim told TNT Sports.

"I felt our team in the last 30 minutes were really, really tired," he added.

"We take this stage to Old Trafford... it's going to be a different game, the pressure is going to be on us in that stadium and we have to be ready."

Spurs went behind in the 18th minute when Lucas Bergvall put the ball into his own net from a corner and the visitors failed to register a shot on target in the opening half.

Bergvall tried to make amends after the break, hitting a shot from distance just wide but that was as close as Tottenham came to an equaliser.

Olympique Lyonnais secured a 3-1 victory at Romanian side Steaua Bucharest thanks to two late goals from Malick Fofana.

Nicolas Tagliafico put Lyon ahead after half an hour in Romania and Alexandru Baluta levelled for the hosts with 22 minutes left but Fofana netted twice in the final four minutes to give the French side a two-goal cushion.

Roma host Athletic Bilbao later on Thursday, while Ajax are at home to Eintracht Frankfurt. Lazio travel to Viktoria Plzen for the first leg of their tie.