Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahçe will continue its European campaign as it hosts Slavia Prague in the UEFA Conference League playoff match in Istanbul Thursday.

The Yellow Canaries dropped out of the Europa League after coming third in Group D behind Eintracht Frankfurt and Olympiacos.

Now they head to the Conference League playoff, where they will have an opportunity to secure a place in the last 16 of the third-tier competition.

The Istanbul powerhouse has struggled in the Süper Lig this season. It is currently placed sixth with 40 points from 25 matches and is some 20 points behind leader Trabzonspor.

However, it has shown signs of recovery recently. In game week 25, it picked up a 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Giresunspor.

Fenerbahçe will face its Czech rival without key players, including Irfan Can Kahveci, Luiz Gustavo and Filip Novak, who are all recovering from injuries.

The match at Istanbul’s Ülker Stadium will kick off at 8:45 p.m. local time (5:45 p.m. GMT).