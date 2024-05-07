The 35th week of the Turkish Süper Lig concluded with two matches on Monday.

Fenerbahçe, visiting Konyaspor, returned with a 0-0 draw, leaving them six points behind league leaders Galatasaray with three matches left.

Meanwhile, Antalyaspor suffered a 2-1 defeat at home against Siltaş Yapı Pendikspor.

Galatasaray, defeating Sivasspor 6-1 at home, increased their points to 96, widening the gap with Fenerbahçe to six points.

Trabzonspor, in third place, lost 3-1 to Yılport Samsunspor away, while fourth-placed Başakşehir beat Kasımpaşa 4-1 at home, reducing the gap with Trabzonspor to three points.

Beşiktaş secured a 3-2 victory over Rizespor at home, placing them fifth with 54 points.

Relegation zone

Among the teams battling relegation this week, Pendikspor won 2-1 away against Antalyaspor, while Gaziantep drew 1-1 with Hatayspor.

With 33 points, Pendikspor are in 19th place, Hatayspor with 34 points in 18th place and Gaziantep with 35 points in 17th place.

The results of the 35th week matches in the Süper Lig are as follows:

Ankaragücü 1-1 Corendon Alanyaspor

Beşiktaş 3-2 Çaykur Rizespor

İstanbulspor 0-1 Adana Demirspor

Kayserispor 2-2 Fatih Karagümrük

Samsunspor 3-1 Trabzonspor

Istanbul Başakşehir 4-1 Kasımpaşa

Galatasaray 6-1 Sivasspor

Gaziantep 1-1 Hatayspor

Antalyaspor 1-2 Pendikspor

Konyaspor 0-0 Fenerbahçe

Week 36 schedule

The schedule for the 36th week matches in the Süper Lig is as follows:

May 12, Sunday:

19.00 Fenerbahçe-Kayserispor (Ülker Stadium)

19.00 Trabzonspor-İstanbulspor (Papara Park)

19.00 Fatih Karagümrük-Galatasaray (Atatürk Olympic Stadium)

19.00 Konyaspor-Samsunspor (MEDAŞ Konya Büyükşehir Stadium)

19.00 Adana Demirspor-Gaziantep (Yeni Adana Stadium)

19.00 Sivasspor-Istanbul Başakşehir (BG Group 4 Eylül Stadium)

19.00 Kasımpaşa-Antalyaspor (Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium)

19.00 Alanyaspor-Beşiktaş (Alanya Oba Stadium)

19.00 Hatayspor-Ankaragücü (Mersin)

19.00 Pendikspor-Rizespor (Pendik Stadium)