In a post-match address following Fenerbahçe's 2-0 victory against Antalyaspor in the Süper Lig, Vice President Acun Ilıcalı expressed confidence in the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) but highlighted troubling inconsistencies in officiating.

"We trust the federation, but we won't allow the same mistakes to keep happening," Ilıcalı asserted, referring to the unusual incidents occurring in Turkish football.

He revealed that they plan to compile evidence and share it with the federation in the coming days.

Commenting on the match, Ilıcalı noted the extreme heat in Antalya, saying, "It was unexpectedly hot today. We were sweating in our seats, but we were thrilled with the victory against a strong team. We congratulate our players and coaching staff."

He emphasized the significance of this win for the team's future, stating, "We believe this victory will be beneficial as we continue our journey."

Regarding the contentious officiating, Ilıcalı stated: "Everyone witnessed the clear penalty that went uncalled. We expect the VAR to function correctly, but today it seemed like a 100-meter sprint for some and a marathon for others."