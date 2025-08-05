With their Champions League aspirations hanging by a thread, Fenerbahçe prepare to host Dutch powerhouse Feyenoord in a pivotal third-round qualifying tie that could define the club’s European fate and intensify the spotlight on head coach Jose Mourinho.

The first leg kicks off Wednesday night at the iconic De Kuip in Rotterdam, while the return leg is set for Aug. 12 at the Chobani Stadium in Istanbul.

The winner of this two-legged clash will face either Club Brugge or Red Bull Salzburg in the playoff round for a place in the Champions League league phase, an elusive stage Fenerbahçe hasn’t reached in over a decade.

This tie pits two sides rich in continental pedigree but desperate to restore their standing among Europe’s elite.

Fenerbahçe, still smarting from a trophyless 2024-25 season, finished a distant second behind archrivals Galatasaray and stumbled out of both the Champions League and Europa League in the early rounds.

Their third-round elimination to Lille last summer, followed by a penalty shootout loss to Rangers in the Europa League knockouts, added to growing discontent in Kadıköy.

Yet under Mourinho, now entering his second season at the helm, there’s renewed belief.

Fenerbahçe’s preseason tour of Portugal featured three straight wins, including a commanding 4-0 demolition of Al-Ittihad.

A narrow 2-1 defeat to Benfica interrupted their momentum, but they bounced back with a confidence-lifting 1-0 win over Lazio in their final tune-up.

The squad may be evolving, but the resolve seems stronger.

Much of that evolution has been driven by Mourinho himself.

Determined to mold the team into his vision, he oversaw several key acquisitions over the summer.

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, Leicester full-back Archie Brown, and Wolverhampton right-back Nelson Semedo were all brought in to add steel and flair.

All three are expected to make their competitive debuts against Feyenoord. Duran offers a dynamic presence up front, while Semedo brings defensive assurance and Champions League experience to the backline.

However, injuries continue to complicate Mourinho’s plans. Brazilian center-back Rodrigo Becao remains sidelined with a long-term ACL injury and will miss both legs.

Midfielders Mert Hakan Yandaş and Anderson Talisca are also unavailable due to ongoing recovery programs, limiting the Portuguese manager’s options in the center of the park.

Meanwhile, several players deemed surplus to requirements – including Cengiz Ünder, Miha Zajc, Lincoln, and Emre Mor – have been frozen out, further thinning squad depth.

Off the pitch, Fenerbahçe remain active in the transfer market.

Talks with Inter Milan over Hakan Çalhanoğlu have stalled, but negotiations continue with Benfica for Turkish international Kerem Aktürkoğlu.

The winger’s potential arrival, expected to cost between 20-25 million euros ($23 million-$29 million), could bolster the left flank, though he won’t feature in the first leg.

Lethal strategies

Mourinho is expected to stick with a pragmatic 4-2-3-1 formation, built on structure and counter-attacks.

Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic anchors the goal, while the defensive unit is likely to include Semedo and Milan Skriniar.

In midfield, Brazilian veteran Fred could partner with Dominik Szoboszlai to offer a blend of grit and creativity. Up front, Serbian playmaker Dusan Tadic and Polish attacker Sebastian Szymański will provide service from the flanks.

Though Edin Dzeko was last season’s top scorer, the veteran striker is no longer part of the squad, leaving the center-forward role up for grabs between Duran and Ryan Kent.

Across the touchline, Feyenoord arrive with their own ambitions – and a rising star in the dugout.

Former Dutch international Robin van Persie took over in January 2025 and sparked an immediate transformation.

The team finished third in the Eredivisie and reached the Champions League Round of 16, falling only to Bayern Munich.

Under Van Persie, Feyenoord recorded 22 points and a +18 goal difference in his first eight matches – a remarkable start unmatched in the club’s recent history.

Still, the summer has brought change.

Winger Igor Paixao was sold to Marseille, midfielder Ramiz Zerrouki returned to Twente on loan, and defensive stalwart David Hancko joined Atletico Madrid.

Their departures left holes that Van Persie sought to fill with younger, hungrier talent. Sem Steijn, Luciano Valente, Gaoussou Diarra, Jordan Bos, and Casper Tengstedt have all joined, with Tengstedt in particular drawing attention after scoring seven goals on loan at Hellas Verona last season.

The Dutch side’s preseason was a mixed bag. A win, a draw, and a disrupted match against Wolfsburg – which was abandoned in the 84th minute due to a medical emergency with Feyenoord leading 4-0 – offered glimpses of attacking intent, but also signs of defensive vulnerability.

Van Persie is expected to continue with his favored 4-3-3 setup.

Timon Wellenreuther has earned the nod in goal ahead of Justin Bijlow, whose match fitness remains a concern.

Team captain Quinten Timber is back from a knee injury and will likely control the midfield alongside Valente and creative hub Calvin Stengs.

Up front, Ayase Ueda is tipped to lead the line, though Tengstedt may feature as a substitute. On the wings, Santiago Giménez and promising wide man Anis Hadji Moussa will look to stretch Fenerbahçe’s flanks and expose defensive gaps.

The head-to-head record slightly favors the Turkish giants. In their most recent meetings during the 2016-17 Europa League group stage, Fenerbahçe won both ties, including a stunning 4-0 away victory in Rotterdam. Feyenoord will be desperate to rewrite that script.

The tactical chess match promises to be fascinating. Van Persie’s pressing game and fast transitions could unsettle Fenerbahçe, but it also opens spaces that Mourinho’s counter-attacks thrive on.

Much could hinge on midfield control – where Timber’s vision will be tested by Fred’s physicality – and on whether Feyenoord’s new-look defense can hold firm against Fenerbahçe’s relentless attacking pressure.

For Fenerbahçe, this tie isn’t just about prestige. It’s about validation. Mourinho was hired to restore the club’s European relevance.

Failing to reach the Champions League group stage again would not only sting the fans, but potentially raise questions about the direction of the project.

For Feyenoord, it’s a statement opportunity. Under Van Persie, they’ve taken steps forward. Progressing to the playoff round would affirm that their resurgence is more than just a brief uptick.