Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe will host Anderlecht at Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium on Thursday in a pivotal Europa League playoff clash, as the Turkish giants aim to keep their European hopes alive.

Fenerbahçe barely scraped into the playoffs, securing the 24th and final unseeded spot by the slimmest of margins.

Despite an impressive unbeaten domestic run, their European campaign has been underwhelming, leaving Mourinho’s side with plenty to prove.

Fenerbahçe’s European struggles amid domestic surge

A 2-2 draw with Midtjylland on matchday eight was just enough to edge out Elfsborg and Braga on goal difference, but it extended Fener’s winless streak in Europe to three matches.

Home draws against Athletic Bilbao and Lyon underscored their struggles on the continental stage.

However, their domestic form has been a different story. Three consecutive victories over Rizespor, Erzurumspor, and Alanyaspor, with 10 goals scored, have kept them in the title race and advanced them in the Turkish Cup.

But Mourinho knows Europe demands a different level of performance, especially given Fenerbahçe’s worrying trend of losing four of their last six first legs in knockout ties.

Their last meeting with Anderlecht in this competition, a 2-0 victory in 2018, offers a glimmer of optimism.

The Belgian side has yet to score in three visits to Istanbul, but recent form suggests they could pose a tougher challenge this time.

Anderlecht’s European edge

Anderlecht finished 14 places above Fenerbahçe in the Europa League standings, thanks to a strong start that saw them collect 14 points from their first six games.

However, back-to-back defeats to Viktoria Plzen (0-2) and Hoffenheim (3-4) forced them into the playoff round.

Despite the setback, David Hubert’s squad has traveled well in Europe, suffering just one away defeat in the league phase while collecting seven points from three other trips.

Their domestic form has also been solid, reaching the Belgian Cup final with a 3-2 aggregate win over Antwerp before defeating the same side 2-0 in the league.

However, with Anderlecht sitting 15 points behind league leaders Genk, their focus is firmly on European progression.

Transfer boosts

Fenerbahçe were active in the January transfer window, strengthening their squad with the arrivals of Anderson Talisca and Milan Skriniar, both included in their Europa League squad alongside Juventus loanee Filip Kostic.

However, limited squad registration meant no place for fellow newcomers Diego Carlos, Ognjen Mimovic, or the in-form Oguz Aydin.

On the positive side, Sofyan Amrabat and Bright Osayi-Samuel return from European suspensions, while Youssef En-Nesyri is also available after missing the Alanyaspor game due to a domestic ban.

The Moroccan striker is on the brink of history, sitting one goal shy of Fenerbahçe’s record for most goals in a single European season (five).

Having netted 14 times in his last 11 matches, he will back himself to reach that milestone.

Defensive issues remain a concern for Mourinho, with several key players sidelined, including goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, Rodrigo Becao, Jayden Oosterwolde, Alexander Djiku, Mert Muldur, and Caglar Soyuncu, who was forced off early at the weekend.

Anderlecht also have selection challenges, with veteran defender Jan Vertonghen out long-term due to an ankle injury.

However, Moussa N’Diaye returns from suspension, bolstering the backline. Sam Edozie remains sidelined with a muscular issue, but Kasper Dolberg returned to the starting lineup against Antwerp, scoring twice in a much-needed confidence boost.

While Dolberg stepped up, Anderlecht saw Danish duo Anders Dreyer and Zanka depart for MLS in January.

To compensate, the club added defensive reinforcements in Adryelson, Cesar Huerta, and Lucas Hey, all of whom are included in their Europa League squad.