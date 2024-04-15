Fenerbahçe's Belgian star striker, Michy Batshuayi, has been making waves this season with his impactful performances off the bench, adding goals for the Yellow Canaries.

The forward, who joined Fenerbahçe from Beşiktaş at the start of last season, is enjoying one of his most consistent scoring spells.

In his first season after the transfer, Batshuayi played a total of 1,860 minutes across all competitions, contributing 20 goals to the team.

During this period, under Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, who favored a double-striker setup, Batshuayi found regular playing time.

In the current season under head coach Ismail Kartal, Batshuayi has mostly been a substitute but is having his most successful season in terms of goals.

Playing as a backup striker behind Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko, Batshuayi has been instrumental in the team's success, coming off the bench to provide crucial goals.

Fenerbahçe have played 32 league matches this season, with Batshuayi starting in only one of them.

In that game, the Istanbul-based side defeated Kayserispor 4-3, with the Belgian striker scoring a hat trick.

Batshuayi has scored his other seven league goals as a substitute.

In the Turkish Cup, Batshuayi started in all three matches Fenerbahçe played, contributing six goals to the team.

In Europe, Fenerbahçe played a total of 15 matches, with Batshuayi featuring in 12 of them.

He started in 10 of these matches and came off the bench twice, scoring six times.

Batshuayi is having his best season in terms of goals per minute.

Before joining Fenerbahçe, Batshuayi had his most prolific seasons in terms of goals in 2017-2018 at Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea, 2013-2014 at Standard Liege, and 2015-2016 at Marseille.

However, he has reached his peak at Fenerbahçe.

In the 2017-2018 season, Batshuayi provided 21 goal contributions in 2,329 minutes, averaging a goal contribution every 110 minutes. In the 2013-2014 season, playing 3,764 minutes, he scored 23 goals, averaging a goal every 163 minutes. In the 2015-2016 season, playing 4,150 minutes, he scored 23 goals, averaging a goal every 180 minutes.

Batshuayi had his best periods at Fenerbahçe.

Last season, scoring 20 goals in 1,860 minutes, the Belgian star showcased his most successful performance, averaging a goal contribution every 93 minutes.

The experienced striker has surpassed his statistics from last season this year. Playing 1,516 minutes this season, Batshuayi has contributed 22 goals, averaging a goal contribution every 69 minutes.

Michy Batshuayi has scored a goal every 47 minutes in the league this season.

Despite not playing many minutes in the league this season, the experienced striker has made significant contributions to the team's score.

Batshuayi, who has played a total of 474 minutes in the league so far, has scored 10 goals, contributing significantly to the team's points.

Michy Batshuayi has provided five goal contributions in Fenerbahçe's last six league matches.

In these matches, where he played a total of only 106 minutes, Batshuayi scored five goals, averaging a goal contribution every 21 minutes.

Moreover, Batshuayi scored in all four league matches he played in the last four matches.

