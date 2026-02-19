Fenerbahçe jeopardized their hopes of reaching the round of 16 on Thursday, falling 3-0 at home to Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff.

The win marked a dream start for Forest's new coach, Vitor Pereira, who became their fourth boss this season after agreeing an 18-month deal to replace the sacked Sean Dyche on Sunday.

The hostile Istanbul atmosphere was not new to the Portuguese, who had also coached Fenerbahçe two times in the past.

The game at the Chobani Stadium also saw a duel of former Manchester City goalkeepers Stefan Ortega of Forest and Ederson of Fenerbahçe.

Making things worse for the Turkish side, Jayden Oosterwolde and Fred picked up yellow cards and will miss the return leg through suspension. Meanwhile, Milan Skriniar was forced off with an injury, and the star center-back is set to undergo an MRI scan.

Murillo opened the scoring after a solo run from midfield in the 21st minute.

Forest struck again in the 43rd minute.

Morgan Gibbs-White flicked on Elliot Anderson's corner at the near post and Igor Jesus pounced to head in from virtually on the goal-line.

Jesus' seventh goal in the Europa League this season sucked the spirit from Fenerbahçe and Gibbs-White notched Forest's third goal in the 50th minute.

Jesus beat the offside trap and unselfishly squared to Gibbs-White, who slotted home despite losing his footing while shooting.

Forest's dominant display puts them in pole position to finish the job in the second leg at the City Ground on Feb. 26.

The winner of the tie will play Real Betis or Midtjylland.

"I realized before I came that the players have a lot of quality. They need results but they need to enjoy the game," Pereira said after the match.

"If they enjoy the way they are playing, they can have a high level. They need just organization and confidence.

"I asked them to express themselves on the pitch. They did it. It was a very good result."

Perched perilously just three points above the Premier League relegation zone, Forest's main aim is to avoid dropping into the Championship.

But extending their first European campaign since 1995-96 would be a notable feat for a club starved off continental success since the Brian Clough era.

Pereira had been out of work since being sacked by Wolves in November after a dismal start to this season.

In Thursday's other early first-leg ties, Santiago Castro's ninth-minute goal gave Italian side Bologna a 1-0 win at Norway's Brann.

Zakaria El Ouahdi inspired Genk's 3-1 win at Dinamo Zagreb.

Bryan Heynen put the Belgian club ahead in the 15th minute and Morocco wing-back El Ouahdi doubled the visitors' lead six minutes later.

Dion Beljo got one back in the 44th minute, but El Ouahdi bagged his second goal in second-half stoppage-time.

Iago Aspas and Williot Swedberg scored in the first half to fire Celta Vigo to a 2-1 victory at PAOK, who reduced the deficit through Alexander Jeremejeff after the interval.

Later on Thursday, Celtic boss Martin O'Neill was to take charge of the 1,000th match of his managerial career as Stuttgart visited Glasgow.

Lille was to host Red Star Belgrade, Ludogorets Razgrad faced Ferencvaros and Panathinaikos met Viktoria Plzen.