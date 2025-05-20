Fenerbahçe heads into its most critical presidential election in September 2025, with a record 40,000 members expected to vote in a high-stakes battle of vision, legacy, and leadership.

More than a race for power, it’s a fight for the soul of a club starved of league success since 2014, now teetering between promise and collapse – third in the Süper Lig, six points behind Galatasaray.

Koç under pressure

Ali Koç, who took office in 2018, leads the race as the incumbent.

A member of the powerful Koç dynasty, he’s credited with steering Fenerbahçe toward financial stability amid economic headwinds.

Under him, the club modernized infrastructure, revamped the youth academy, and brought in big names – none bigger than coach Jose Mourinho.

Yet the shine of marquee signings has dulled under the weight of inconsistency.

A recent 3-2 loss to Beşiktaş and a 2-2 draw against Trabzonspor exposed lingering defensive flaws, triggering renewed criticism of Koç’s leadership.

He might acquire commanding figures despite a strong organizational base, but not unassailable.

Yıldırım eyes a comeback

Former president Aziz Yıldırım looms as the most nostalgic figure in the race.

Having led Fenerbahçe from 1998 to 2018, Yıldırım delivered six league titles and a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in 2008.

But his tenure was also scarred by the 2011 match-fixing scandal – a controversy that saw him imprisoned before being acquitted.

At 72, Yıldırım is vowing a return to bold recruitment and championship ambition.

Supporters remain loyal, but his baggage may cap his appeal.

Reformist Saran

Saadettin Saran, a media mogul and former board member, is emerging as a serious contender.

Known for his sleek business profile and close engagement with fans, Saran positions himself between Koç’s corporate vision and Yıldırım’s emotional pull.

He’s championing global branding, sustainable growth, and squad balance.

The magnet represents the clearest alternative to the established figures, especially if Koç stumbles.

Fringe figures and long shots

Lurking on the fringes are lesser-known names like Hakan Bilal Kutlualp, a former board member who criticized the current management in April and hinted at a possible run.

While credible, his public presence is minimal.

Mahmut Uslu, Yıldırım’s former vice president, could also throw his hat in the ring, but without a broader base, his chances remain slim.

Erdoğan rumors stir frenzy

Then there’s the wildest of wild cards – Bilal Erdoğan, son of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Rumors of his candidacy stirred a media frenzy, with speculation of government backing promising a golden era for the club.

But Bilal Erdoğan shot down the buzz in May, declaring, “I have no business with Fenerbahçe’s presidency. I’m a Fenerbahçe fan, yes, but that’s separate. I am not a candidate.” He emphasized his focus on promoting archery and rejected any link to the election.

Need for direction

Whoever wins will inherit a team that flatters only to frustrate.

Mourinho’s men show flashes of dominance, but are prone to lapses that cost crucial points.

The summer transfer will likely see a push for a commanding center-back and a creative midfielder.

Fan sentiment, amplified on social media, reflects the club’s ideological split.

Some hail Koç’s modernization, others yearn for Yıldırım’s glory days, and a growing base finds hope in Saran’s reformist pitch.