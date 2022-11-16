Fenerbahçe's star Enner Valencia has been enjoying one of the best seasons in his career with the way he is shaking the nets for the Yellow Canaries in the Spor Toto Süper Lig.

With the numbers he has been burying for the Yellow-Navy Blues, the goal machine has managed to leave behind some heavyweight strikers in Europe.

Enner Valencia, the Ecuadorian striker who plays for Fenerbahçe, managed to see the net 13 times in 12 Super League matches.

In addition to putting his name on the scoresheet, the Ecuadorian superstar has contributed with four assists.

Valencia currently sit fourth in the European goalscoring charts with his goals in the Süper Lig surpassing Barcelona's star Robert Lewandowski, PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Tottenham's Harry Kane.

Manchester City's gunman Erling Haaland, who scored 18 goals in 13 games, leads the goalscoring log.

Vladimir Sychevov, who plays for Orenburg, managed to find the nets 14 times in 15 matches.

The third position is occupied by Spartak Moscow's star Quincy Promes who has 14 goals to his name in 16 matches.

Valencia tore the opponent's nets 15 times during the 2017-2018 season when he was playing for Tigres in Mexico.

The 33-year-old Ecuadorian star has 15 goals to his credit already and is aiming for his own record, which he will undoubtedly break when and not if he scores only one goal.

Valencia's contract with Fenerbahçe is set to expire at the end of the campaign but the board is already preparing to start negotiations to extend his stay.