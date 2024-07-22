Starting their first Champions League campaign under new gaffer Jose Mourinho, Turkish Süper Lig giants Fenerbahçe will be on the road against Lugano on Tuesday in a second qualifying round clash at Stockhorn Arena.

Both teams finished as runners-up in their respective domestic leagues last season and are eager to advance to this season's revamped group stage.

Unveiled last month to great fanfare, the Special One took over from Ismail Kartal as Fenerbahçe's manager due to his exceptional European competition track record, having won all three of UEFA's club trophies during his legendary career.

After parting ways with Serie A outfit Roma midway through the 2023-24 season, the former Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid manager is determined to show that his best days are far from over.

He now faces the challenge of leading a dormant giant, Fenerbahçe into the Champions League and reclaiming the Turkish title from their Istanbul archrivals, Galatasaray.

It has been over a decade since Fenerbahçe last lifted the Süper Lig trophy.

Despite amassing 99 points last season – winning 31 games and losing only once – they still fell short of their fiercest foes.

Fenerbahçe also bowed out to eventual winners Olympiacos in the Europa Conference League quarterfinals.

However, Mourinho's arrival has reignited hopes for the upcoming season.

After securing three wins from five pre-season friendlies, including a 5-1 thrashing of Hull City at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, the Kadiköy side is now poised to take their first step toward a Champions League return, with three qualifying rounds still ahead of them.

Fenerbahçe's coach Jose Mourinho gives instructions to his players during a friendly match against Hull City at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 18, 2024. (AA Photo)

Standing in Fenerbahçe's path are last season's Swiss Super League runners-up, Lugano, who kicked off their 2024-25 campaign with a morale-boosting home victory over Grasshopper Zurich.

Uran Bislimi's stoppage-time goal at Stadio Cornaredo secured the win, but Lugano will play their European fixtures at Thun's Stockhorn Arena for at least the next two years.

Despite losing their final preseason friendly to Italian champions Inter Milan, Mattia Croci-Torti's side also secured wins against Bellinzona and Parma.

They are embarking on another quest to secure the Swiss title, having finished as runners-up six times compared to three championship wins.

Lugano's last season was marred by a porous defense, but they aim to end a 75-year title drought.

However, they first face the daunting task of challenging a Turkish giant.

After finishing rock-bottom in their Conference League group last season, Lugano are considered outsiders to progress.

Fenerbahçe's Conference League campaign, led by Michy Batshuayi with four goals, has hit a twist as the Belgian striker controversially joined Galatasaray.

Nonetheless, Mourinho has a host of new talents at his disposal.

Youssef En-Nesyri is deliberating a move to Fenerbahçe or Mourinho's former club, Roma.

Meanwhile, Allan Saint-Maximin has joined on loan, and Çağlar Söyüncü, Rade Krunic, and Levent Mercan have also signed this summer.

Mourinho's troops are likely to feature veteran striker Edin Dzeko up front after his brace against Hull.

Fred and Sebastian Szymanski, both on target in their last match, are expected to start in Switzerland.

Lugano, fresh off a win over Grasshoppers in the Swiss Super League opener, should field a similar lineup.

Ignacio Aliseda will spearhead the attack, flanked by Yanis Cimignani and captain Mattia Bottani.

Former Thun playmaker Daniel Dos Santos, after debuting last weekend, is vying for a midfield spot.

However, Kosovan striker Shkelqim Vladi is sidelined with an injury, and Swiss international Renato Steffen has been given extended leave after Euro 2024.