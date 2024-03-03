Fenerbahçe secured a 2-0 victory against Hatayspor in the 28th week of the Turkish Süper Lig, highlighting their impressive performance on the road this season.

The Yellow Canaries have played 14 matches away from home in the league this season, leading in terms of wins, clean sheets and total points.

Under Ismail Kartal, Fenerbahçe's away performances have been praised, with the team aiming to break records.

Fenerbahçe achieved the highest number of away wins in Süper Lig history during the 2020-21 season, finishing with 14 wins, five draws, and one loss in 21 matches against 21 teams, totaling 47 points on the road.

This season, they have already reached 40 points in 14 away matches, with 13 wins and a single draw.

Closing in on record

Fenerbahçe are on the verge of breaking the record for away wins in a single season.

With just one more win needed in the remaining five matches of the Süper Lig, Fenerbahçe could equal their record of 14 away wins from the 2020-2021 season.

Should they secure two more wins, they would achieve their best-ever season in terms of away wins in the league.

Additionally, if Fenerbahçe can gather seven points in the remaining matches, they would equal the record for total points in a season and surpass it if they earn more than seven points.

Fenerbahçe are also chasing the record for the most consecutive away wins in a single season.

The team had their best seasons in terms of consecutive away wins in 2005-06 and 2010-11.

In the 2005-06 season, Fenerbahçe achieved an eight-match winning streak away from home, which they extended to 9 matches in 2010-11.

With their victory against Hatayspor this season, Fenerbahçe matched their eight-match streak from the 2005-06 season.

If Fenerbahçe can defeat Trabzonspor away, they will equal their nine-match streak from the 2010-11 season.

Furthermore, if they can secure wins against Trabzonspor and Fatih Karagümrük away, they will achieve their best-ever season in terms of consecutive away wins.

Fenerbahçe currently hold the record for the most consecutive away wins in the Süper Lig, with 12 wins.

Under the management of coach Aykut Kocaman, Fenerbahçe started the streak by defeating Gençlerbirliği in the 18th week of the 2010-2011 season and ended it with a draw against Beşiktaş in the eighth week of the 2011-12 season, totaling 12 consecutive wins.

If Fenerbahçe can secure four consecutive away wins in the remaining matches of the season, they will equal this record.

Additionally, if they defeat Galatasaray away in the final match of the season, they will surpass this record.