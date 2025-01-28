Turkish Süper Lig giants Fenerbahçe have secured the services of Brazilian midfielder Anderson Talisca, who arrived in Istanbul late Monday.

The 30-year-old Brazilian arrives from Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, where he spent nearly four seasons since 2021, scoring 62 goals in 78 appearances.

He played 19 matches this season, including 10 in the domestic league, five in the AFC Champions League and two games in the King's Cup and Super Cup, scoring eight goals.

Talisca, who has reportedly been offered a 1 1/2-year contract, arrived in Istanbul on Monday and will undergo a medical Tuesday.

However, this is not his first foray into the Turkish league. Talisca had spent two seasons at Beşiktaş between 2016-2018, scoring 27 time in 55 outings.

The Yellow Canaries, currently second in the league, have accelerated its transfer activities, making Talisca their third signing in the January transfer window, bringing in defender Diego Carlos from Aston Villa and midfielder Milan Skriniar from Paris-Saint Germain.