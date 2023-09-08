The bustling streets of Istanbul are echoing with excitement as Fenerbahçe, the iconic Turkish football club, has undergone a remarkable transformation during the 2023-2024 summer transfer window.

With the transfer window set to close on Sept. 15, Fenerbahçe have made a total of 13 sensational signings.

The charge for this season has been handed over to Ismail Kartal, affectionately known as the "Son of the club," who is entrusted with the responsibility of guiding Fenerbahçe to their third Süper Lig title.

Fenerbahçe wasted no time as the transfer window opened on June 26, making swift moves in the first registration period.

After bidding farewell to some of the players from the previous season, they paved the way for the arrival of fresh talent.

Their first signing was the 26-year-old English winger, Ryan Kent from Scottish side Rangers on a free transfer for a four-year deal.

The Yellow Canaries went on to make their best signing of the season by capturing the Bosnian star, Edin Dzeko from Inter Milan, penning down a two-year contract worth 4.2 million euros (TL 120.69 million) annually.

Turning their attention to bolstering the defense, Fenerbahçe swiftly acquired Alexander Djiku, a 28-year-old center back, who had been plying his trade at French club Strasbourg.

Remarkably, no transfer fee was required for this acquisition, as Djiku signed a 3+1 year deal.

On the midfield front, Fenerbahçe snatched up the promising Turkish talent, Umut Nayir, from Eyüpspor, signing him on a free transfer for two years with an option for a third.

Further enhancing their midfield prowess, the club acquired the 24-year-old Polish midfielder, Sebastian Szymanski, from Russia's Dinamo Moscow for a substantial 9.75 million euros.

With the prominent No. 10 vacancy left by Arda Güler's departure to Real Madrid, Fenerbahçe introduced their fans to the 34-year-old Serbian star, Dusan Tadic, who had just arrived from Ajax.

Tadic, who joined on a free transfer, inked a two-year contract and will be receiving 4.2 million euros annually.

The Kadiköy-based side ventured into the Italian Serie A to secure Rodrigo Becao, a Brazilian defender who previously donned the Udinese jersey.

The price tag for Becao was 8.3 million euros, while the 20-year-old Turkish talent, Bartuğ Elmaz, arrived from French club Olympique de Marseille, costing Fenerbahçe 1.2 million euros for three years.

On Aug. 2, Fenerbahçe delighted fans by announcing the transfer of Mert Müldür, a Turkish international who had been making waves in Sassuolo.

Müldür, a promising right-back, signed a four-year contract.

Amid these impressive signings, Fenerbahçe did not forget to extend their ties with Slovenian national player Miha Zajc, who had been with the club since the 2018-2019 season.

A new three-year deal was inked, ensuring that the midfielder remained in the Fenerbahçe ranks.

But Fenerbahçe's transfer spree did not end there as they made a marquee signing by bringing in Brazilian international Fred from Manchester United.

The five-year deal, with an option for an additional year, was finalized on Aug. 13.

In a statement sent to Borsa Istanbul and published on the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), it was revealed that a 9,743,589 euro transfer fee, payable over four years, was agreed upon with Manchester United for Fred's services.

Fenerbahçe fans also had cause for celebration when the club announced the arrival of Cengiz Ünder on a four-year deal.

The transfer, valued at 15 million euros, was spread over four years as per FIFA regulations.

Cengiz Ünder's signing marked a significant milestone, as it became the club's highest-ever transfer fee paid for a player.

Additionally, the club secured the services of promising Egyptian center-back Omar Fayed, born in 2003 on a four-year deal to strengthen their defense.

To address concerns about the goalkeeper position, Fenerbahçe successfully acquired Croatian international Dominik Livakovic from Dinamo Zagreb.

The deal, which included a 6.65 million euro transfer fee plus bonuses, was sealed for five years.

Notably, Livakovic became the club's 10th foreign goalkeeper, taking over from Cameroonian Carlos Kameni, who had been the last foreign goalkeeper in the team since August 2019, having played only 16 matches.

As the new signings made their presence felt in the club's first official matches, Fenerbahçe displayed their prowess in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Fenerbahçe players pose for a team photo prior to the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff round match against FC Twente at de Grolsch Veste, Enschede, Netherlands, Aug. 31, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

They convincingly defeated Moldovan side Zimbru 5-0 and 4-0 in the second qualifying round, followed by a 3-1 and 3-0 victory against Slovenian outfit Maribor in the third qualifying round, securing their place in the group stage.

The success continued in the Turkish Süper Lig, where the Yellow Canaries won all three of their matches in the initial four-week period.

Leading the league as they head into the international break, Fenerbahçe's unbeaten run, encompassing nine matches, is keeping the fans' hopes high.

As the transfer window draws to a close on Sept. 15, rumors are swirling about a defensive-minded midfielder to be brought in, as per Ismail Kartal's request.

However, it is not just about the new arrivals; Fenerbahçe also handled the departures of several players.

Young prodigy Arda Güler, who had been courted by football giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, ultimately decided to sign with Los Blancos.

Departures continued as Diego Rossi, Attila Szalai, Ally Samatta, Mergim Berisha, Dimitrios Pelkas, Ezgjan Alioski, Bruma, Enner Valencia, Gustavo Henrique, Willian Arao and Serdar Dursun parted ways with the club.

Several players were loaned out to other teams, including Joao Pedro, Tiago Çukur, Ertuğrul Çetin, Yiğit Efe Demir, Yusuf Kocatürk, Arda Çağdaş, Çağtay Kurukalıp, Emir Ortakaya, Bora Aydınlık and Eyüp Akcan.

One of the significant departures was the talented goalkeeper Altay Bayındır, who made the move to Premier League side Manchester United, signing a contract until 2027.