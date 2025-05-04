Fenerbahçe’s title hopes were left in tatters as Beşiktaş pounced on a costly first-half blunder to clinch a 1-0 derby win Sunday, rewriting the narrative of the season and silencing a restless home crowd demanding change.

The Black Eagles' winner came in the 44th minute, when Fenerbahçe defender Mert Müldür misjudged a long ball from Arthur Masuaku.

Gedson Fernandes latched onto the gift, calmly slotting past goalkeeper Irfan Can Eğribayat to seal a victory that felt decades in the making.

Beşiktaş not only claimed bragging rights but made history – winning both league fixtures against Fenerbahçe in the same season for the first time since 2004-05.

The win also marked their first away derby triumph over Fenerbahçe under a foreign manager since Mircea Lucescu's feat in 2003.

This time, it was Ole Gunnar Solskjær, in his first Fenerbahçe clash, who rewrote the script.

Early promise, familiar Failings

Fenerbahçe started with intent.

In the 26th minute, Anderson Talisca nearly opened the scoring, meeting Oğuz Aydın’s cross with a powerful header.

But Mert Günok’s flying save denied the yellow-navy blues a crucial breakthrough.

Beşiktaş responded with grit. Masuaku’s thunderous drive in the 13th minute whistled past the post, a sign of things to come.

Controversy flared in the 34th minute when Masuaku’s cross struck Mustafa Erhan Hekimoğlu’s arm in the box.

Referee Yasin Kol pointed to the spot. But when Gedson Fernandes stepped up, Eğribayat guessed right and smothered the penalty – momentarily keeping Fenerbahçe afloat.

Yet their reprieve didn’t last. Ten minutes later, Fernandes made no mistake when gifted a clear look at goal, finishing with clinical precision.

Second-half frustration

Jose Mourinho rang in tactical changes after the break, but Beşiktaş’s defense, marshaled by Gabriel Paulista and Masuaku, stood firm. Talisca’s 72nd-minute free kick was the closest Fener came, but Günok again was equal to the task.

Mourinho, brought in to deliver silverware, now finds himself under scrutiny. The Special One has failed to win any of his five derby matches this season – twice falling to Beşiktaş and Galatasaray and drawing once.

Fans seen enough

As the final whistle blew, chants of “Ali Koç Istifa” (Ali Koç resign) echoed across the stands, with all major supporter groups united in protest against the club’s management. The atmosphere turned mutinous.

Earlier on Saturday, defending champions Galatasaray dismantled Sivasspor 4-1 at RAMS Park, racking up a sixth straight win and tightening their grip on the title race.

The contrast couldn’t be sharper. Fenerbahçe, now trailing with 75 points, face Başakşehir next week needing more than just a miracle – they need redemption.