Fenerbahçe’s return to the UEFA Champions League spotlight didn’t go to plan in Rotterdam.

Despite a late thunderbolt from Sofyan Amrabat, the Turkish giants fell 2-1 to Feyenoord in the first leg of the third qualifying round on Wednesday night at De Kuip, leaving the tie wide open for the second leg in Istanbul.

Jose Mourinho’s men entered the match with lofty ambitions but struggled to find their rhythm early.

The Dutch hosts pressed with intent, controlling the opening exchanges and capitalizing on Fenerbahçe’s sluggish start.

In the 18th minute, Feyenoord’s constant pressure paid off when Quinten Timber pounced on a loose clearance outside the box. Dancing past Fred and firing a rocket that deflected off Mert Müldür, the midfielder gave the home side a deserved 1-0 lead.

Fenerbahçe thought they had found an answer in the 41st minute when Youssef En-Nesyri bundled the ball into the net, but the celebrations were cut short as Irfan Can Kahveci was flagged offside in the buildup. It was a close call, but VAR confirmed the decision.

The second half brought a more composed and purposeful Fenerbahçe. Mourinho’s side began to dominate possession, and their persistence finally paid off in the 86th minute. A scrappy clearance by the Feyenoord defense landed at the feet of Amrabat inside the box. The Moroccan midfielder took a touch, steadied himself, and unleashed a vicious strike that clipped the underside of the bar before slamming into the net – his first goal of the season, and a lifeline for the visitors.

But the drama wasn’t over.

Just as Fenerbahçe looked poised to escape Rotterdam with a draw, Feyenoord struck again in stoppage time. In the 90+1st minute, substitute Moussa rose highest in the box and directed a pinpoint header past the stranded goalkeeper to restore the lead and send the home crowd into a frenzy.

The 2-1 result means Fenerbahçe will need at least a 1-0 win in the return leg at Chobani Stadium on August 12 to advance to the playoff round, where either Benfica or Nice awaits.

Quick hits from Rotterdam

Amrabat opens his account

Sofyan Amrabat’s thunderous effort not only leveled the match momentarily but also marked Fenerbahçe’s first official goal of the 2025–26 season. The 27-year-old, who netted twice last season, reminded fans why he remains one of the most versatile midfielders in Europe.

Brown the lone debut starter

Of all the club’s new signings, only Archie Brown featured in the starting XI.

The English fullback, a summer arrival, was rewarded with a full debut after impressing Mourinho during pre-season matches against the likes of Lazio and Benfica.

He was solid but had limited impact going forward.

Semedo and Duran make club history

Mourinho turned to his bench in the 58th minute, bringing on Nelson Semedo and Jhon Duran – both making their official Fenerbahçe debuts.

Duran’s appearance marked a milestone, making him the first Colombian to ever play an official match for the club.

While neither had enough time to fully settle in, their cameos hinted at depth waiting in the wings.

Mourinho’s mixed history with Feyenoord grows

This latest defeat marks the third time Mourinho has lost to Feyenoord in his managerial career.

The Portuguese tactician previously faced the Dutch outfit twice with Manchester United in 2016, losing away but thumping them 4-0 at Old Trafford.

He later edged them in the 2022 UEFA Conference League final with Roma and exacted further revenge in a 2023 Europa League quarterfinal comeback.

Rotterdam, however, continues to be a tricky ground for him.

Diarra debuts against familiar foes

Feyenoord’s newest weapon, Gaoussou Diarra, made his official debut against a team he knows all too well.

Signed from Istanbulspor and unveiled via helicopter theatrics, the Malian striker – who scored 17 goals last season – faced off against Fenerbahçe just months after terrorizing Süper Lig defenses.

Though he didn’t score, his presence was felt throughout.

Fenerbahçe’s Dutch struggles continue

This was the 25th time Fenerbahçe faced Dutch opposition in European competition – and the 11th time they’ve left empty-handed.

Their record now stands at nine wins, five draws, and 11 losses. Against Feyenoord specifically, this was the fifth meeting.

While the Istanbul side did the double over the Rotterdammers in the 2016-17 Europa League, they were eliminated by the same opponent in the 2002-03 Champions League qualifiers.