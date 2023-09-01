Istanbul-based Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahçe will face Bulgarian, Slovakian and Danish clubs according to the latest UEFA Europa Conference League Group H draw held in Monaco on Friday.

The Yellow Canaries will face the Ludogorets from Bulgaria, Spartak Trnava from Slovakia and Nordsjaelland from Denmark in the group games.

The UEFA Europa Conference League games are expected to start on Sept. 21 and end on Dec. 14. The final game will be played on May 29 in Athens, Greece.

Draw for this season's UEFA Europa Conference League group stage, made in Monaco on Friday:

Group A: Lille (FRA), Slovan Bratislava (SVK), Olimpija Ljubljana (SLO), KI Klaksvik (FRO)

Group B: Gent (BEL), Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR), Zorya Luhansk (UKR), Breidablik (ISL)

Group C: Dinamo Zagreb (CRO), Viktoria Plzen (CZE), Astana (KAZ), Ballkani (KOS)

Group D: Club Brugge (BEL), Bodo/Glimt (NOR), Besiktas (TUR), Lugano (SUI)

Group E: AZ Alkmaar (NED), Aston Villa (ENG), Legia Warsaw (POL), Zrinjski Mostar (BIH)

Group F: Ferencvaros (HUN), Fiorentina (ITA), Genk (BEL), FK Cukaricki (SRB)

Group G: Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), PAOK (GRE), HJK Helsinki (FIN), Aberdeen (SCO)

Group H: Fenerbahçe (TUR), Ludogorets (BUL), Spartak Trnava (SVK), Norsjaelland (DEN)

Turkish powerhouses Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş reached the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

Fenerbahçe beat Twente 1-0 with Edin Dzeko's goal from a penalty kick in the 72nd minute in the playoff round second leg match to reach the Conference League group stage with a 6-1 aggregate win.

The Yellow Canaries became the first Turkish club to win seven games in UEFA competitions.

Beşiktaş defeated Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 with Vincent Aboubakar's goal in the 52nd minute in the playoff round second leg to reach the Conference League group stage with a 4-2 aggregate.

Another Turkish team, Adana Demirspor, was eliminated after losing to Belgian side Genk 5-4 in the penalty shootout of the second leg after the aggregate was tied 2-2.

Younes Belhanda missed the third penalty shot for the Adana club, while Genk scored all five.