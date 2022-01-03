Fenerbahçe’s Turkish Dutch footballer Ferdi Kadıoğlu has decided to wear the colors of the Turkish national football team, the club confirmed Monday.

The 22-year-old winger of Turkish descent was born and raised in the Netherlands. He has already represented the Oranje in age-level football.

“Ferdi Kadıoğlu, who has been a Fenerbahçe player since 2018 and represented the Netherlands in age-level football, has decided to play for the Turkish national team after discussion with his family. We wish him all the success,” Fenerbahçe said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) official and former national team footballer Hamit Altıntop said they received a call from Kadıoğlu, confirming his decision of picking the Turkish national team ahead of the Netherlands.

“He called us and said he wants to play for Turkey. We’re very happy with the decision,” Altıntop said.