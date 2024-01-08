Turkish giants Beşiktaş have secured the services of Portuguese maestro Fernando Santos as their head coach, marking a pivotal moment considering their woes of late.

The announcement, made in a statement by the Black Eagles, revealed that a decisive agreement had been reached with the seasoned 69-year-old coach, stating: "Portuguese Mr. Fernando Santos has been appointed as the coach of our football A team. We welcome him to his new home."

Within the statement, the club disclosed that Santos would be joined by a formidable team of assistants, including Joao Carlos Viana Cunha Costa, Paulo Jose Ramos Mendes, Justino Fernando, Ricardo Miguel Candido de Sousa Santos and Jorge Manuel Caetano do Rosario.

Resume

Santos, whose football journey commenced with the Benfica youth team, ascended to the professional ranks with Estoril, amassing an impressive 216 appearances for his team over the course of his career.

Beyond the confines of the pitch, Santos pursued studies in electronics and communications engineering, showcasing a multifaceted approach to life.

His coaching trajectory boasts stints with Portugal's football powerhouses – Porto, Benfica and Sporting Lisbon – demonstrating a keen understanding of the sport at the highest levels.

Santos further extended his influence in the football world by taking the helm at Greek clubs AEK, PAOK and Panathinaikos before transitioning to the national teams of Greece, Portugal and Poland.

However, it is Santos' remarkable achievements with the Portuguese national team that truly distinguishes him.

Under him, Portugal clinched the European Championship in 2016 and the Nations League in 2019, solidifying Santos' reputation as a maestro on the sidelines.

He was subsequently ousted following Portugal's disappointing display at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, a decision that followed his choice to relegate the team's talisman and captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, to the bench.

Beşiktaş have faced a tumultuous season, parting ways with three coaches before reaching the midseason mark.

Santos steps in to reignite the spark within the Black Eagles, who find themselves languishing outside the top five positions in the Süper Lig, currently holding only 29 points.

BJK management chronicles

The upcoming Portuguese maestro is poised to be the 60th manager to lead the Beşiktaş squad in the 113-year history of the Istanbul-based club.

A glance back in time reveals a vibrant mosaic of 59 coaches, with 33 hailing from foreign lands and 26 representing Turkish prowess, shaping the remarkable history that kicked off in 1911.

The global touch on Beşiktaş transcends borders, with 33 foreign maestros steering the helm.

The lineup reads like a footballing United Nations, featuring seven Yugoslavians, five Germans, four Italians and Englishmen, three Hungarians, two Romanian and French commanders, and a solitary presence from Austria, Bulgaria, Wales, Spain, Portugal and Croatia.

Adding a brushstroke to this international canvas, Fernando Santos enters the scene as the 34th foreign architect for Beşiktaş, following in the footsteps of compatriot Carlos Carvalhal.

To highlight the impact of foreign coaching, Beşiktaş clinched victory in 10 out of its 14 Süper Lig championships under their adept guidance.

The Black Eagles' legacy boasts four league triumphs under the stewardship of three Yugoslav tacticians.

The British touch secured the cup three times, while the Hungarian, German, and Romanian gaffers each contributed to a league conquest.

The Black Eagles soared to claim the Süper Lig title four times under Turkish coaches, with Mustafa Denizli, Şenol Güneş (twice), and Sergen Yalçın scribing their names into the championship archives.

Guardians of time

Unveiling the longest-serving mentors, Şeref Bey, a founding figure of Beşiktaş Club's football discipline and an inaugural player, stands tall with a remarkable 14-year tenure as coach.

Following closely in the legacy is the iconic Refik Osman Top, leaving an indelible mark at the helm for 10 years.

Among foreign mentors, Hungarian Imre Zinger claims the top spot with a decade of influence, while Englishman Gordon Milne secures second place with a commendable 6.5 years.