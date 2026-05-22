Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton arrived in Montreal chasing pace at the Canadian Grand Prix, but it was football, not Ferrari, that stirred the deepest emotions on Thursday.

The Ferrari driver revealed Arsenal’s long-awaited Premier League title triumph left him in tears, ending more than two decades of waiting for supporters of the North London club.

For Hamilton, the moment carried far more weight than silverware. It took him back to childhood memories in Stevenage, where he said his sister pushed him into becoming an Arsenal fan while most children around him supported rival clubs.

“I shed a tear, to be honest,” Hamilton said, smiling as he recalled the moment. The Briton described growing up as the only Black child in his neighborhood football circle, surrounded by fans of West Ham, Tottenham and Manchester United, before his sister jokingly insisted he back Arsenal instead. Years later, that decision finally delivered a reward.

Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions after Manchester City’s draw with Bournemouth confirmed the title race outcome, ending a 22-year drought and sparking celebrations across English football.

The football conversation quickly spread across the Formula One paddock.

Pierre Gasly, proudly flying the flag for Paris Saint-Germain, wasted little time turning the rivalry toward Europe. The Alpine driver joked that the media session had finally shifted to “real stuff” before backing PSG ahead of their upcoming Champions League showdown with Arsenal. Fresh off another Ligue 1 title, Gasly said he expected a “fantastic game of football” and made it clear he would be fully behind the French giants.

Elsewhere in the paddock, Sergio Perez had international football on his mind. The Mexican driver said he is determined to return home during the season to watch Mexico compete at the World Cup, with matches scheduled in Guadalajara.

Perez admitted the travel schedule would be demanding, requiring a rapid turnaround back to Europe, but insisted the occasion was too important to miss. Hosting a World Cup on home soil, he said, creates belief that anything is possible for Mexico.

Young Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli also joined the discussion, though with mixed emotions. Italy’s absence from the World Cup left the teenager disappointed, but he admitted he still has a soft spot for Brazil and longtime football idol Lionel Messi.

Antonelli described Messi as one of his favorite players growing up and recalled meeting the Argentine star in Miami. While disappointed Italy failed to qualify once again, he tried to laugh off the frustration, calling the situation “a disaster” before saying Italians may simply have to wait another four years.

Hamilton, meanwhile, used the opportunity to shut down growing speculation surrounding his Formula One future.

The Ferrari driver insisted retirement is nowhere near his thinking despite ongoing questions about his form and age. Hamilton, who joined Ferrari from Mercedes last season, has yet to win a race with the Italian team and turns 42 in January. Still, he made it clear he remains fully committed to the sport and to Ferrari’s long-term project.

“I’m still under contract, so everything’s 100% clear to me,” Hamilton said. “I’m still focused, motivated and I still love what I do with all my heart.”

The Briton also pushed back against repeated discussions about his future, saying too many people are attempting to “retire” him from the outside. Hamilton remains Formula One’s most successful driver, owning a record 105 race wins and 104 pole positions.

Montreal also holds special significance in his career. His first Formula One victory came at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve during his rookie season with McLaren in 2007. His latest triumph arrived in Belgium in 2024.

Hamilton insisted he no longer measures success solely through trophies and records, instead focusing on personal and technical progress inside the team.

That mindset has also influenced his preparation for the Canadian Grand Prix weekend. Hamilton revealed he deliberately avoided Ferrari’s simulator at Maranello before traveling to Montreal, believing too much simulator work can sometimes mislead drivers once they reach the actual circuit.

Interestingly, he noted he had skipped simulator preparation before the Chinese Grand Prix earlier this season as well, which produced his strongest Ferrari weekend so far and his first podium finish with the team.