Fans hoping to recreate the deafening soundtrack of the 2010 World Cup will have to leave their vuvuzelas at home.

FIFA has officially banned the iconic plastic horns and a range of other noise-making devices from all venues at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, introducing stricter stadium regulations as the tournament prepares for its largest edition ever across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The governing body's 35-page Stadium Code of Conduct prohibits vuvuzelas, whistles, air horns, loudspeakers and any device deemed excessively loud or disruptive. The rules will apply across all 16 World Cup stadiums during the month-long tournament.

The decision marks another chapter in the complicated legacy of the vuvuzela, a symbol of South African football culture that became one of the defining images and sounds of the 2010 World Cup.

From cultural icon to stadium ban

The long plastic horn captivated global audiences during South Africa's tournament, creating a constant drone that became synonymous with the competition. Supporters embraced it as a unique expression of football passion, while players, broadcasters and viewers often criticized the relentless noise, comparing it to a swarm of bees.

Although FIFA allowed the instruments during the 2010 tournament, concerns over fan experience, communication on the field and stadium operations have led organizers to increasingly restrict them in major competitions.

For 2026, the ban leaves little room for interpretation.

Any item designed to generate excessive noise is prohibited, including whistles and air horns. Musical instruments are also subject to restrictions, with larger instruments generally requiring prior written approval from tournament organizers.

Lasers, bottles and streaking also prohibited

The noisemaker ban is only part of FIFA's broader effort to create a uniform security framework across three host nations.

Laser pointers and devices capable of emitting laser beams are prohibited because of their potential to distract players, referees and officials.

FIFA has also tightened its policy on containers. Reusable water bottles, cans, jars, cups and similar items will not be permitted inside stadiums. Officials cited safety concerns and the potential for such objects to be thrown onto the field or into crowds.

Fans should also expect strict bag regulations. Non-transparent bags, backpacks and oversized purses will generally be barred under the tournament's clear-bag policy.

The code extends beyond what spectators can carry.

Body paint and tattoos will not be considered clothing, while streaking, flashing and removing clothing to expose intimate body parts are explicitly banned. Fans who violate the regulations risk being denied entry, ejected from venues or having prohibited items confiscated.

Security focus for an expanded tournament

The 2026 World Cup presents unique logistical challenges.

For the first time, 48 teams will compete in a World Cup, expanding the tournament to 104 matches across three countries. The competition runs from June 11 through July 19 and is expected to attract millions of spectators.

Mexico will open the tournament against South Africa on June 11, a matchup that echoes the opening game of the 2010 World Cup.

With larger crowds and more venues than any previous edition, FIFA says standardized rules are essential to maintaining safety, streamlining entry procedures and ensuring a consistent matchday experience.