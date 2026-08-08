A spokesperson for FIFA President Gianni Infantino has strongly denied allegations that UEFA paid a six-figure departure package to a female employee who was reportedly in a relationship with Infantino while he was secretary general of European football’s governing body.

The Daily Telegraph reported Friday that the woman received the payment when she left UEFA following the alleged relationship with Infantino, who is married.

UEFA confirmed that a departure payment was made to the employee and that the organization also covered the cost of an MBA course at a local business school. UEFA did not confirm the alleged relationship.

The governing body said the payments complied with the staff regulations in place at the time and were approved under the procedures then governing departing employees. UEFA said those regulations have since been tightened.

“We are aware of the allegations and can confirm a departure payment was made to the individual in question, coupled with the payment of fees for an MBA course at a local business school,” a UEFA spokesperson said.

“The payment was in line with the regulations that existed for departing staff at the time.”

UEFA added that its current regulations “reflect those found in a modern, high-profile organization” and apply to all employees regardless of their position.

FIFA, meanwhile, rejected any suggestion that Infantino had engaged in improper conduct.

“FIFA president Gianni Infantino strongly denies these allegations, and they are categorically untrue. Any insinuation of inappropriate conduct or violation of statutes or regulations is defamatory,” a FIFA spokesperson told The Daily Telegraph.

The spokesperson also said no UEFA or FIFA employee had complained about Infantino’s behavior and that all departure and severance packages had been approved by the appropriate directors under the regulations applicable at the time.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin addresses a press conference at the 50th UEFA Ordinary Congress, Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 12, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Infantino joined UEFA in 2000 and served as its secretary general from October 2009 until his election as FIFA president on Feb. 26, 2016. He has led world football’s governing body since succeeding Sepp Blatter.

The allegations emerged as Infantino faces mounting pressure over a separate and controversial proposal to bring private investment into a FIFA-controlled company that would oversee commercial rights to the organization’s competitions, including the men’s and women’s World Cups.

The plan would have allowed private investors to acquire a stake of up to 20% in the proposed subsidiary. It drew strong opposition from UEFA and other continental confederations before FIFA withdrew the proposal.

FIFA’s management board backed Infantino following a meeting in Morocco on Wednesday, and Infantino apologized for the way the plan had been handled.

UEFA, however, said Thursday that the move had not resolved its concerns. The European confederation has threatened a boycott of FIFA competitions involving its 55 member associations if the proposal is revived.

UEFA said the latest developments “change nothing” regarding its position.