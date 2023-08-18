FIFA President Gianni Infantino has ignited a blaze of empowerment for women in football.

As the captivating spectacle of the month-long Women's World Cup hurtles toward its climax, Infantino's words have reverberated across the sports world, challenging women to "pick the right fights" and unflinchingly guide men toward the path of change.

The crescendo of this extraordinary tournament will be on Sunday when England square off against Spain in the final showdown at the iconic Stadium Australia in Sydney.

"With men, with FIFA, you will find open doors. Just push the doors," Infantino said.

A declaration that transcends mere words, resonating as a clarion call for change, for unity, and for the unapologetic pursuit of equality.

Despite the soaring crowds that have graced Australia and New Zealand, a stark disparity remains in the prize money showered upon the champions.

FIFA presented a record-breaking $110 million purse for this edition.

Yet, even in the resounding applause, a dissonance persists–a chasm that separates the $440 million in rewards bestowed upon the teams that graced the men's tournament in Qatar the previous year.

"Equal pay in the World Cup? We are going in that direction already," stated Infantino.

"It might be a symbol but it would not solve anything, because it's one month every four years and it's a few players out of the thousands and thousands of players. We need to keep the momentum," he added.

Addressing the gathering, Infantino's familial bonds added an emotional depth to his rallying cry.

"And I say to all the women – and you know I have four daughters, so I have a few at home – that you have the power to change. Pick the right battles. Pick the right fights. You have the power to convince us, men, what we have to do and what we don't have to do. You do it. Just do it," he said.

Infantino's conviction extends beyond his impassioned speech.

It is rooted in the tournament itself–the remarkable success of the Women's World Cup.

A spectacle that silenced skeptics and answered the naysayers, proving the wisdom behind expanding the tournament to include 32 nations.

Those voices that once doubted the level of competition, those that questioned the merit of broadening the stage, were hushed by the performances of nations like Nigeria, South Africa, Jamaica, and Morocco, nations that soared despite the odds stacked against them.

"FIFA was right," declared Infantino with a triumphant grin.

The embodiment of those words lies in the $1 billion invested in the global development of the sport, with a targeted focus on women's football even amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We did not lose any money and we generated the second highest income of any sport, besides of course the men's World Cup, at a global stage," he concluded.

The numbers, the victories, the passion–they all weave a narrative of triumph, unity, and the unyielding determination to write a new chapter in the history of women's football.