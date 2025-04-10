The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is set to be a game-changer.

With a revamped format and an expanded lineup, the tournament will kick off from June 15 to July 13 in the U.S., featuring 32 teams instead of the usual seven, marking a milestone for the competition.

The tournament will unfold across 11 U.S. cities, each hosting matches at 12 iconic stadiums.

The teams will compete in eight groups of four, with the top two from each group advancing to the knockout rounds.

New format, new frontier

For the first time, the World Cup’s format has been altered to include 32 teams, drawn from every corner of the globe.

European clubs lead the charge with 12 spots, followed by South America with six.

Africa, Asia, North and Central America, and the Caribbean each contribute four teams, with one representative from Oceania and the host nation, the U.S., rounding out the list.

This change makes the tournament more inclusive, reflecting the growing global presence of football.

As part of this overhaul, the teams that secured top honors in their respective leagues from 2021 to 2024 will automatically qualify.

However, a significant reshuffling occurred when Mexico’s Leon was excluded due to ownership regulations.

A replacement team will be announced for Group D.

The groups

The teams, grouped as follows, will vie for the ultimate prize:

Group A: Palmeiras (Brazil), Porto (Portugal), Al Ahly (Egypt), Inter Miami (USA)

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain (France), Atletico Madrid (Spain), Botafogo (Brazil), Seattle Sounders (USA)

Group C: Bayern Munich (Germany), Benfica (Portugal), Boca Juniors (Argentina), Auckland City (New Zealand)

Group D: Flamengo (Brazil), Chelsea (England), ES Tunis (Tunisia), Fourth Team (to be announced)

Group E: River Plate (Argentina), Inter Milan (Italy), Monterrey (Mexico), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)

Group F: Fluminense (Brazil), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Ulsan (South Korea), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Group G: Manchester City (England), Juventus (Italy), Wydad (Morocco), Al Ain (UAE)

Group H: Real Madrid (Spain), Salzburg (Austria), Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Pachuca (Mexico)

Exciting knockouts and legendary stars

The tournament will be a thrilling spectacle, starting with round-robin group matches followed by single-elimination knockout rounds.

The final stage will feature 63 matches in total, beginning with the opening game between Al-Ahly (Egypt) and Inter Miami (USA) on June 15 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The final, set for July 13 at MetLife Stadium in New York, promises to be a showdown of epic proportions.

Along the way, teams will clash in cities like Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C., with the final stages being played in Miami and New York.

Record-breaking prize pool

The 2025 edition will boast a record $2 billion in revenue, with $1 billion distributed among the participating clubs.

The champions will walk away with a staggering $125 million, the largest prize in the tournament's history.

Prize distribution for each stage will be as follows:

Group Stage: $2M for a win, $1M for a draw

Round of 16: +$7.5M

Quarterfinals: +$13.125 M

Semifinals: +$21M

Finalists: +$30M

Champion: +$40M

Stars to shine

The 2025 tournament will feature a dazzling array of football talent, including Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid, Harry Kane from Bayern Munich, Lionel Messi from Inter Miami, and Erling Haaland from Manchester City.

Additionally, Turkish stars Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter Milan), Arda Güler (Real Madrid), and Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Benfica) will represent their clubs and bring their flair to the competition.

Historic legacy

Since its inception in 2000, the FIFA Club World Cup has become a prestigious global event.

Real Madrid leads the charge with 5 titles, while Manchester City, last year’s champions, will look to defend their crown.

Other notable past winners include Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool.