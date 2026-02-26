Violence erupted across Mexico following the death of a powerful drug lord, raising concerns about the country's readiness to co-host the World Cup in just over three months.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino remains confident.

"Of course, we are closely monitoring the situation in Mexico, but I want to make it clear that we have full confidence in Mexico, in President Claudia Sheinbaum and in the authorities," Infantino said Tuesday at a press conference in Colombia. "We are convinced everything will proceed as smoothly as possible."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the inauguration of the Colombian Football Federation’s hotel, where he expressed his support for Mexico ahead of the World Cup, Barranquilla, Colombia, Feb. 24, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

"Mexico is a great country, and like anywhere in the world, incidents happen," he added. "That is why governments, police and authorities exist to maintain order and security."

The unrest followed the killing of Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Cartel members responded with a wave of violence, setting cars ablaze and blocking roads in nearly a dozen states, leaving at least 70 people dead, according to authorities.

Four high-level football matches in the local leagues were postponed last Sunday, including one in the central city of Queretaro. Mexico defeated Iceland 4-0 late Wednesday in a friendly match.

Before the match, a minute of silence was held at Corregidora Stadium in honor of the soldiers who died during the operation to capture Oseguera.

Thirteen World Cup matches are scheduled in Mexico, including the opening game in Mexico City on June 11 between the co-host and South Africa. Guadalajara, the central hub of the Jalisco cartel, is scheduled to host four matches.

Colombia is set to play one game in Mexico City and one in Guadalajara.

"Our first two matches are in Mexico, but we know they will overcome this and move forward," said Ramon Jesurun, president of the Colombian Football Federation. "I have absolute and total confidence in my geopolitical thinking that this is an issue Mexico will overcome, and overcome very quickly."

Other nations have expressed more concern. The Portuguese Football Federation said Tuesday that it is closely monitoring developments ahead of a planned friendly against Mexico in March. Jamaica is set to play New Caledonia in Guadalajara on March 26 in an intercontinental playoff semifinal, with the winner advancing to face Congo for a World Cup spot.

"The games are at the end of March, so we still have another month to see what happens, but it is making me very nervous, to be honest," said Michael Ricketts, president of the Jamaican Football Federation. "We will be listening for CONCACAF and FIFA instructions on whether the games are being played or whether they are immediately looking for other options."

Another Mexican city, Monterrey, will host a playoff where Bolivia plays Suriname, with the winner facing Iraq for a spot in the tournament.

On Monday, Sheinbaum said there is "every guarantee" that the World Cup matches in Guadalajara will be played as planned and added that there is "no risk."

"We are in regular contact with the presidency and the authorities in Mexico, and we are monitoring the situation," Infantino said. "The World Cup is going to be an incredible celebration."