President Donald Trump will attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium on July 19 and jointly present the trophy to the winning team alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino, marking a rare break from recent ceremony tradition.

The confirmation came from Infantino during an appearance on Fox & Friends on Tuesday, where he said both he and Trump would take part in the final presentation. “We will be together with the president enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner,” he said.

The 2026 tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is the first World Cup to feature 48 teams and has already set attendance records since kicking off on June 11. Most knockout matches, including the final stages, are being played in the United States.

MetLife Stadium, home to the NFL’s New York Giants and Jets, will stage the final in front of more than 80,000 fans under FIFA’s commercial naming designation of New York New Jersey Stadium.

Trump’s planned participation reflects a growing public association with FIFA leadership during the tournament cycle. He previously received FIFA’s inaugural Peace Prize during the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington, an award that sparked debate over political neutrality but was defended by Infantino.

A similar joint role was seen at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final at the same venue, where Trump took part in the trophy handover. That appearance drew attention after he remained on stage during Chelsea’s celebrations following their win over Paris Saint-Germain.

FIFA defends hydration breaks amid growing criticism

Separately, FIFA has defended its introduction of mandatory hydration breaks at the tournament, with Infantino insisting the changes are based on sporting needs rather than commercial gain.

The breaks, introduced in the 22nd and 67th minutes of matches, are designed to protect players from extreme heat across North America and have been used throughout the competition. Critics, however, argue they disrupt rhythm and introduce unintended broadcast advertising windows.

Infantino rejected those claims, saying all commercial deals were agreed long before the tournament and were not linked to the breaks. “For us, it is purely a sporting matter,” he said.

Coaches and players have been divided. England manager Thomas Tuchel said the stoppages “interrupt and change the identity” of matches, while Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa argued they fragment the natural flow of the game. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente and Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk supported player safety concerns but questioned their use in cooler or covered conditions.

Infantino defended the policy as necessary given the demands of a 39-day tournament schedule and potential fixture congestion. He also argued the breaks help ensure consistency across matches regardless of varying temperatures.