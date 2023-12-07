The FIFA disciplinary committee, which handed down a three-year ban to former Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales for his controversial conduct during the Women’s World Cup final, admitted to being tempted to impose an even harsher penalty.

The ban was imposed on Oct. 30, stemming from Rubiales' actions after the Spain-England final match on Aug. 20 in Sydney.

During the intense moments of celebration after Spain's victory, Rubiales shocked onlookers by grabbing his genitals in the VIP area.

The controversy escalated when he proceeded to kiss midfielder Jennifer Hermoso on the lips during the medal presentation, a kiss that Hermoso later clarified was without her consent.

The committee, in its written decision, expressed deep concern over Rubiales' "sense of complete impunity" within the football environment.

Despite the emotional context of the match, the committee emphasized that Rubiales, as the former president of the Spanish Football Federation, was expected to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, especially during a pinnacle moment for women's football.

The severity of the incidents prompted the committee to contemplate even more stringent sanctions, highlighting the profound negative impact Rubiales' actions had on FIFA's image, women's football and women's sport in general.

Evidence presented by Football Association Chair Debbie Hewitt, who was present during the presentation ceremony, played a pivotal role in the committee's decision.

According to Hewitt, Rubiales not only engaged in inappropriate physical contact with the English players but also exhibited odd behavior by "cupping and stroking" the face of player Laura Coombs.

Hewitt's account further described Rubiales as becoming "boisterous" when the Spanish players stepped onto the podium, creating an uncomfortable atmosphere.

Regarding the controversial kiss with Hermoso, Hewitt asserted that there was "no evidence" of consent, highlighting Hermoso's body language, including eye-rolling, which suggested embarrassment.

The committee listed several aggravating factors that contributed to the imposition of a three-year ban.

These included Rubiales' failure to issue a public apology, his continued insistence that the Hermoso kiss was consensual and his public insults directed at those who saw the incident differently.

Rubiales' misuse of the Real Federacion Espanola de Futbol (RFEF) platforms, pressuring and "emotionally coercing" Hermoso and the publication of an unauthorized statement in Hermoso's name further fueled the severity of the committee's decision.

The disgraced former president, who initially refused to step down, but later resigned on Sept. 10, immediately expressed his intention to appeal the ban on the day it was issued.