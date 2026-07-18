FIFA fell short of its promise to deliver the "most inclusive" World Cup, the Sport & Rights Alliance said Thursday, arguing that strict U.S. visa policies prevented many fans, workers and participants from attending despite the tournament's historic expansion.

World football's governing body staged the largest World Cup in history this year, expanding the field from 32 to 48 teams and giving more nations than ever the chance to compete on football's biggest stage.

But while FIFA pledged that the United States, which co-hosted the tournament with Canada and Mexico, would welcome the world, the coalition of rights groups said restrictive visa rules left many supporters and essential workers locked out.

"A country like Morocco, we're still struggling to find anyone, any ticket holder, who was able to get a visa for the World Cup. The same applies to Egypt. The same applies to Jordan. The same applies to Iraq. The same applies to Uzbekistan," said Ronan Evain, executive director of Football Supporters Europe.

"The claim that FIFA has made, 'Welcome to the world. Unite the world at the World Cup,' has largely failed."

FIFA and the White House did not respond to requests for comment.

'Chill, relax'

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said at the start of the tournament that immigration decisions ultimately rested with national authorities, while U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin defended visa denials, saying his department had conferred with FIFA officials.

"Chill, relax," was the message from FIFA's president on the eve of kickoff, as Somali World Cup referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was barred from entering the United States despite having a valid visa.

The Trump administration said the United States denied him entry because of his links to "suspected members of terrorist organizations."

The FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a FIFA reception at Trump Tower, New York City, U.S., July 17, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Fans from a handful of countries, including Senegal, were greatly outnumbered in the stands after the United States suspended the issuance of visas to most citizens of those countries.

The Sport & Rights Alliance raised concerns ahead of the tournament about the safety of journalists and fans attending, saying FIFA had allowed a "distinctively dangerous climate of fear" amid Trump's immigration crackdown.

The Sport & Rights Alliance plans to release a report in September detailing human rights issues at the tournament.

"This World Cup has had much to celebrate, including Haiti's joyous World Cup participation, the first in 52 years, Cape Verde's Cinderella run, and, of course, rainbow flags flying at Pride Match Day in Seattle," said Minky Worden, director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch.

"But the dark side of policies by the tournament's principal hosts has also been inescapable."