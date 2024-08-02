FIFA has proposed talks with global football leagues and player unions to resolve a three-month deadlock following threats of legal action over the expanded competition calendar.

In a letter obtained by The Associated Press (AP), FIFA assured the World Leagues Association and FIFPRO on Thursday that "our offer to engage in dialogue remains on the table," amid a flurry of legal filings and escalating tensions in international football politics.

"FIFA believes there is a more productive way forward for football than the threat of legal action," football’s world governing body said in a statement to the AP.

In May, the leagues and unions accused FIFA of being "inherently abusive" for continuing to add games and competitions that force their members to adapt.

FIFA has expanded the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted across North America, to 48 teams from 32. It has also added a 32-team Club World Cup that will be played every four years, starting next June in the United States.

Additionally, UEFA is expanding its three season-long club competitions with extra teams and more games, which is squeezing domestic schedules.

The European groups of leagues and player unions have also targeted FIFA—but not UEFA—in a formal legal complaint to Brussels. This case is being handled by the European Commission, the executive arm of the 27-nation European Union, which can intervene in alleged breaches of competition law.

FIFPRO member unions in England and France have also filed suit against FIFA at a commercial court in Brussels, seeking a referral to the European Court of Justice. That court in Luxembourg was critical of FIFA and UEFA last year in a ruling related to the Super League case brought by some storied football clubs.

FIFA manages the calendar of international matches, which mandates when clubs must release players for national-team duty through 2030. The global groups of leagues and unions want to reopen talks to have a greater say in the process.

On Thursday, FIFA said it "serves and balances the overall interests of world football, including the protection of players."

FIFPRO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.