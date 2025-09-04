FIFA fined six national federations, including reigning champion Argentina, after fans were found guilty of racist abuse during World Cup qualifiers in June.

Albania, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina were sanctioned for “discrimination and racist abuse,” FIFA said in a disciplinary report published Thursday. The governing body did not disclose details of the incidents.

Albania received the heaviest punishment – a fine of 161,500 Swiss francs ($200,000) – for multiple violations at a June 7 home match against Serbia, including disrupting a national anthem and displaying messages deemed “inappropriate for a sports event.”

The matchup carried added weight given the countries’ long-standing political tensions, which have spilled onto the field before – most infamously during the 2014 “drone game” in Belgrade that halted a European Championship qualifier.

The teams drew 0-0 in Tirana in June. The return match in Belgrade is Oct. 11.

FIFA also ordered Albania to reduce stadium capacity by 20% at a future game. It will host Latvia next Tuesday in the qualifying group led by England.

Argentina was fined 120,000 Swiss francs ($149,000) for a single charge of discrimination or racist abuse at a June 10 game against Colombia in Buenos Aires.

That game ended 1-1, and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a dangerous tackle.

FIFA said he must serve a two-game ban and pay a fine of 5,000 Swiss francs ($6,200). Argentina has already qualified to defend its title next year at the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The six-figure fines reflect FIFA’s renewed toughness against racism and discrimination following a global call at its annual congress last year for football bodies to take stronger action.

Chile’s federation was fined 115,000 Swiss francs ($143,000) for fan racism during a 1-0 home loss to Argentina on June 5. Colombia was fined 70,000 Swiss francs ($87,000) after hosting Peru on June 6.

Serbia must pay 50,000 Swiss francs ($62,000) for racism and other incidents at a June 10 game against Andorra, and Bosnia-Herzegovina was fined 21,000 Swiss francs ($26,000) for racism and other offenses when hosting San Marino.

In most cases, FIFA also ordered the federations to implement a “prevention plan” for future games.

In a separate case from the Club World Cup in June, FIFA closed an investigation for lack of evidence against Gustavo Cabral, captain of Mexican club Pachuca, after Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger claimed he was racially abused.

At the time, Cabral denied the allegation and said he used an insult common in his native Argentina.