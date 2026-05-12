FIFA and Global Citizen have unveiled the first group of recipients from the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, marking the first major rollout of a global initiative that uses football as a vehicle to expand access to education in vulnerable communities.

A total of 27 grassroots organizations across 10 countries will receive grants ranging from $50,000 to $250,000.

The selection was made from more than 3,500 applications after a multi-stage review process that assessed eligibility, financial compliance, and long-term impact potential.

The announcement, made on May 11, 2026, represents a key milestone in a broader effort launched in 2025 to raise $100 million by the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The fund has already secured over $30 million through a combination of philanthropic foundations, corporate partners, individual donors, and revenues tied to FIFA competitions and global entertainment partnerships.

Among the contributors are MetLife Foundation, Bank of America, Cisco, and proceeds from global music tours, including The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn and performances by Usher and Chris Brown in collaboration with Live Nation.

The financing model blends sport, entertainment, and private sector philanthropy into a unified education-focused funding stream.

Half of the total fund is allocated to FIFA’s Football for Schools program, developed in partnership with UNESCO.

The initiative integrates football into school systems to support life skills, physical education, and academic engagement. The remaining half is distributed as direct grants to grassroots organizations selected through an open application process administered by Global Citizen.

The urgency behind the initiative is underscored by conditions in many target regions, where secondary school completion rates can fall below 15% and poverty levels exceed 60%.

Many of the selected organizations operate in environments marked by limited infrastructure, educational inequality, and social vulnerability.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the fund as a practical extension of football’s global influence, emphasizing its role in supporting education and life skills in difficult environments.

Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans highlighted education as a critical intervention point for breaking cycles of poverty and improving long-term community outcomes.

The first cohort includes organizations working across Africa, Asia, and the Americas.

In Ethiopia, the Emmanuel Development Association delivers programs in education, health, and child protection.

In Rwanda, Autisme Rwanda focuses on inclusive education and support services for children with autism.

In South Africa, Skateistan uses skateboarding and creative learning to engage youth, particularly girls, while Eduplex NPC and Knysna Education Trust focus on inclusive education and early childhood development.

In Asia, organizations such as SDGs Promise Japan and Ubuntu FS integrate sport with sustainable development and community engagement models.

In North America, groups including Street Soccer USA, Canada Scores, YMCA Mexico, and MLSE Foundation provide sport-based mentoring, academic support, and mental health resources for underserved youth, including homeless populations.

In South America, initiatives such as Instituto Rede Tenis in Brazil and Fundación Tiempo de Juego in Colombia combine sport, arts, and psychosocial programming to strengthen life skills, reduce violence, and expand educational opportunity.

Governance of the fund is supported by a non-fiduciary advisory board that includes FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans, Hugh Jackman, Ivanka Trump, The Weeknd, Shakira, Serena Williams, Kaka, and Bank of America co-president Jim DeMare, providing strategic guidance on direction and outreach.

Applications for the second funding cycle are now open. Eligible grassroots organizations focused on education and sport-based youth development can apply for grants between $50,000 and $250,000, with an emphasis on measurable impact, safeguarding, and community integration.